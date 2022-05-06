news, local-news, Victor Harbor Gymnastics, Gymnastics South Australia awards night., Gymnastics for all, gymnastics south australia

Members of the Victor Harbor Gymnastics Club (VHGC) were excited to be finalists at the recent Gymnastics South Australia awards night. They were finalists in two categories, coach of the year and best small club of the year. VHGC president Dan Aubin, who has been involved with the club since 2017, was in the running for best coach. One thing Mr Aubin and the club has focused on was the engagement and retention of boys and adolescents within the sport. The VHGC narrowly missed out on being the best small club, but Mr Aubin said they were proud to be finalists, which shows they are getting things right. "We probably have the worst space in the entire state," he said. VHGC vice president Nyree Davis explained the space available to the club was about 50 per cent smaller than the average gym, the floor was smaller than half the average size and the ceiling was too low to do a lot of tricks. She also explained coaches had to spend a lot of time before and after sessions assembling and taking apart equipment, which was not normal. Despite this, Mr Aubin said they have been able to build the club up into something really special. The gymnastics club is the fastest growing sports club in the Fleurieu Peninsula and the fastest growing gymnastics club in South Australia, with about 150 regular attendees and a waiting list of over 300 people. Mr Aubin said they would love to be able to accept more people into their programs, but with a small number of coaches and minimal space inside the Victor Harbor Recreation Centre, they were struggling to keep up with the communities demand. "Our coaches are the heart of the club. We actively support coaches to further develop their skills in a range of areas through accreditation, mentorship and other opportunities," he said. "The Club is currently seeking new coaches for paid roles to join the team." The clubs mission is to be a place to learn new skills, create lasting friendships and grow in body and mind. In moving forward with this mission the club is supportive of the City of Victor Harbor's proposed Regional Community, Sport and Recreation Precinct, and have asked the community to remember them when they complete the councils survey. They know this development is years away, and are actively looking for a short term solution to the needs of their growing club. While VHGC cannot take on anymore students, they would love some passionate community members to become coaches, judges and committee members. For more information, find Victor Harbor Gymnastics on social media or email them at victoryouthclubgym@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/84ba19c2-6e63-4e62-a71e-6f1fac705f79.jpeg/r0_54_2627_1538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg