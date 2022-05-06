community, Dorothy Jacobs, Sandpiper Lodge, netball, Thornbury Park retirement village

Dorothy Jacobs passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022 in Sandpiper Lodge, Goolwa, at the age of 95. She is survived by her husband Linton Jacobs, her sister Beth Ackland, four children, 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was born Dorothy Hilda Killmier in West Croydon. Her father was a Churches of Christ minister and during her childhood the family lived in Murray Bridge, Pt Pirie, Mt Compass and Naracoorte. Whilst in Mt Compass she met Linton and after a long courtship they married in 1949 and lived near the township of Mt Compass. In 1958 they moved to their dairy farm 'Lindora' on Cleland Gully Road, Tooperang where they raised five children, Sandra, Timothy (deceased 1983), Robina, Warren and Verity. In 2006 Dorothy and Linton moved to Thornbury Park Retirement Village in Goolwa and then after ill health took its toll on Dorothy, she joined Linton in Sandpiper Lodge in 2021. Dorothy dedicated her life to her family, her church and the community. She was well known in Mt Compass for her enthusiastic involvement in many community organisations throughout her life and her contribution was enormous. During her children's schooldays Dorothy was treasurer of the Mt Compass school welfare club, secretary of the local branch of the Red Cross and the Mt Compass CWA and president of the Church of Christ Christian Women's Fellowship. She was an accomplished organist playing for church services in Mt Compass and then Goolwa until the age of 75 years, mentoring other musicians who accompanied her. She was a long term coach, supporter and patron for the Mt Compass netball club, still attending games on Saturdays until recently and until well into her 80s she was actively involved in Probus Club. In her youth Dorothy was not allowed to attend dances due to her family's religious beliefs, but one of the highlights of her life was learning ballroom dancing in her 50s. She and Linton then attended all the ballroom dances on the South Coast for over 20 years, where they made many lasting friendships. Dorothy's life was underpinned by her deep faith in God and fellowship with her church and with time Dorothy took on more responsibility becoming State President for Churches of Christ Women's Conference in 1978/79. After this she became a volunteer Community aide for the Department of Community Welfare which led to an awareness of the increasing needs in the local council area. This inspired her to nominate as local representative for the Pt Elliott and Goolwa District Council in the early 1980s, a position she held for eight years. Amongst her many significant achievements during her time on Council was the installation of the reticulated water system for the township of Mt Compass. She was also instrumental in securing grants for the building of the Sports and Social Club, the redevelopment of the Mt Compass Area School including the gymnasium, the second oval on Burgess Rd and she obtained a grant to research Mt Compass history culminating in the book Chasing Rainbows in the Rain. Dorothy was an active member of the history group that collated this book. She instigated the development of the West Park Residential Care Home and Signal Point in Goolwa and she was instrumental in the planning of the Mount Compass Tavern and the Mt Compass Light Industrial Area. For 71/2 years she was also District Council representative for the South Coast District Hospital board. Dorothy was a mentor to many and was known for her encouragement of others to become involved in the community. She was a champion for women in the community because she was prepared to take on roles that were traditionally dominated by men. Her desire to express her opinion and become a leader in the community was born from the fact that she wanted to contribute and she didn't believe that being a woman was a reason to not get involved. There were many who appreciated her courage in paving the way for future generations of women and men. In 2020 she was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Mt Compass community, for her service to the community. One of her exceptional qualities was her love of people and she relished making connections with all the people who crossed her path. She cast her net far and wide and touched the lives of so many, in so many ways. She will be sadly missed but her wish was always to hand the baton over to other capable people to continue the work of community service. Dorothy was buried at a private service at the Mt Compass cemetery followed by a memorial service at the Goolwa Church of Christ on Thursday April 21, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/c44534e7-504b-428b-aa33-f0ed2d629a7c.PNG/r0_83_604_424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

