After a sea of competitive expressions of interest for the position, a new Market Manager for the Victor Harbor Artisan Market has been announced. Already hard at work and planning the next Victor Harbor Artisan Market event, Rojina McDonald has been announced as the new Market Manager. Rojina is well-known on the Fleurieu Peninsula, particularly in her role as Founder and Creative Director of Soul Publishing and author of Faces and Food on the Fleurieu and Wine, Beer and Spirits of the Fleurieu. Ms McDonald, said she is excited to be leading the popular community event. "I feel that my local and regional connections will enable me to work well with the community in growing this fabulous market into something special," Ms McDonald said. "We already have so many quality makers and story tellers in this part of the region - it's just a matter of putting them on show. The market is a great way to do this." When hiring for the position, Council sought an innovative individual who could grow the quality of the event, embed the market as a major event on the Victor Harbor calendar, and support an emerging number of local artisans. City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Dr Moira Jenkins, said the Artisan Markets have become a significant attraction for the region and many people will be looking forward to the next market. "The most recent market in February, which coincided with the Fringe Festival visiting Victor Harbor, saw almost 50 stallholders in attendance and hundreds of community members coming along to join in the fun," Mayor Jenkins said. "Those who have attended one of our Artisan Markets over the past few years will know that it is much more than a market, it's a lively community event and a celebration of art and culture." "The council is excited to see Rojina step into the role of Market Manager and continue delivering this popular event for the community." It is intended that the market will activate greater levels of interest and activity within Victor Harbor's Mainstreet Precinct and Railway Plaza area over coming years. The Council's City Activation team is currently working with Rojina to map out plans for the next 12 months while working with stakeholders to develop a sustainable and successful program of markets. Visit www.victorharborartisanmarket.com for more information and regular updates.

