Decommission works of the old Granite Island Causeway have commenced. At this stage, the works are scheduled for completion in the second half of 2022, weather permitting. Work will be done during daylight hours and access to the new Causeway will be blocked off for short periods during the decommission process. There will be no access underneath either causeway while these works are being completed. All timbers removed from the old Causeway will be stored off site and inspected to determine the presence of pests or contamination, to decide if they are suitable for re-use. Timber will be sorted and where reusable will be prioritised as follows: It is anticipated that a substantial amount of timber will be unsuitable for re-purposing and will be disposed of. While some timbers from the iconic landmark will be up for grabs, it will be unknown how much is available until decommission works are finished. Interested parties can register their details to have a chance to take home history. All interested parties will be advised once more information on the condition of the timbers is known. The Times has reached out to the Department for Infrastructure and Transport, and the City of Victor Harbor and is awaiting responses.

