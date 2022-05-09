community, Labyrinth Walk, Encounter Lutheran College, Kelvin Grivell, Holy Week, Nigel Rosenzweig, religion, Victor Harbor Lutheran Church

In 2019, Encounter Lutheran College purchased 69 acres of land and have since then created a beautiful, thought provoking Labyrinth Walk. Labyrinths have been used across cultures as tools to aid mindfulness, wellbeing, awareness and prayerful reflection. Walking a labyrinth can also help people to slow down and focus on their thoughts. With the help of a simple word, idea or verse, the slow walk can create a space for people to give attention to the thoughts in their mind. Principal of Encounter Lutheran College, Kelvin Grivell said that the school is keen to explore. "We have always been keen to explore ways that the space on 'the block' could be used to promote a greater understanding of our spirituality, and the relationship that exists between ourselves, others, God and creation," Mr Grivell said. "The new Labyrinth has already been a blessing to our College community, with every student at Encounter engaging in this space during Holy Week." College Pastor from Victor Harbor Lutheran Church, Nigel Rosenzweig has also had a long interest in developing sacred spaces, interactive prayer stations and labyrinths. "People often enjoy going for long walks. Walking helps us think more clearly" Pastor Nigel said. "Labyrinths enable people to take a lengthy, slow walk in a small space. The corners in the labyrinth ensure that the walker slows down". Volunteers from Victor Harbor Lutheran Church helped to create the labyrinth at the College, across six short busy-bees leading up to Easter. The Labyrinth was open to the local community for three hours on Good Friday afternoon, where 140 people were welcomed to experience the labyrinth walk, with some visitors travelling up to two hours to attend. "I have always dreamt of having a labyrinth on campus at Encounter," Mr Grivell said. "After having experienced the valuable reflection time that comes with walking a labyrinth, so when the opportunity came for Victor Harbor Lutheran Church to apply for a Lutheran Laypeople's League 100th-anniversary grant which was successful, the dream came to life. "We look forward to our labyrinth being a place of retreat and reflection for our staff, students and many others in the years ahead," said Kelvin Grivell. The land in which the Labyrinth sits is directly to the north of the existing property, bordering Adelaide and Waterport Roads and extending to the main roundabout into Victor Harbor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/e2a19cb3-0a22-4df5-95c5-80faa9c05fce.JPG/r309_876_4875_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg