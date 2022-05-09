Mother's Day 2022 | Gallery

news, local-news, Mother's Day, Fleurieu

As we continually try and shift back into a life with a bit more normality, one thing is always certain and that's we have look after our mums! We want to know how you treated your mum on Mother's Day. Send in your photos with names and we'll feature them in an upcoming gallery! You can send photos and names through to: matt.welch@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/6b2a6d7e-d4a6-44d1-92de-648015432e5b.jpg/r2_52_1014_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg