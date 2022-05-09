news, local-news, hockey, Liz Richter, Victor Harbor Hockey Club

What a weekend of hockey action for the Victor Harbor Hockey Club. Under 14 Victor Blue vs Goolwa This game was a rematch from the previous week however Victor was able to field a full team which made a lot of difference and showed in the end result. Kye Mells dominated for Goolwa, but the Jenik brothers Sam and Ollie played great games and showed some outstanding tackling skills and team play. Victor had several players this week playing their very first games of hockey, Tyson and Summer showed great enthusiasm and were supported well by their team. Billy Richter for Victor cleared the ball out of defence well all game. Elijah played a well fought game and scored Victor's goal. Goolwa's goals were scored by Kye and Ollie. Asher White made some great tackles in defence for Goolwa. Goolwa came away with the win 2-1 Under 14 Victor White vs Aldinga Black Aldinga Black won this match 2 -1, but it was very even all game. Victor white showed great tenacity all game and played the ball around the field well amongst all their players. First timers for Victor white Chester and Beatrice did a great job and had an even better time doing it. Eddie and Fergus were strong in defence and Darcy Crawford Goalie cleared the ball well. Aldinga Black were strong in attack and showed some skillful plays to score two goals. Fergus Crawford scored Victor Whites goal. Women's Victor White vs victor Blue With both sides taking to the field short it was always going to be a tough game. Victor White showed dominance early with speed and some great skill. Piper scored the first goal for the white team using some great skill to manoeuvre the ball around the Blue defence and into the goal. Harriet and Madison played well together in the centre of the field for blue and fed the ball to their forwards. Not long before halftime Blue scored from a short corner hit from Liz Richter. The Smith sisters Brianna and Ashley along with Emily Hutchinson worked well together and constantly kept the pressure on the Blue defence. Piper scored again in the second half to put her team back in front and to win the game 2 - 1.

