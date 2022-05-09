news, local-news, Encounter Bay Bowling Club, lawn bowls, Helen Williams, Ascot Park

The Encounter Bay Bowling Club rolled into Ascot Park and battled it out at the South Australia Night Owls State finals. The Encounter Bay Bowling Club Night Owls were represented by division one winners and runners- up along with Night on the Green and Encounter Bay respectively. The bowling action took place on Sunday, May 1. It was a lovely afternoon and both teams found good form, but couldn't achieve a winning finish, coming up against very good opposition. But they did both achieve a very creditable two wins, a draw and one defeat. Although tinged with a little disappointment, it was a good day had by both teams. They represented themselves, the club and the night Owls very well. Winners on the day were: Congratulations on a fine season and very creditable attempt at becoming State champions: Night on the Green, Tom Gibbs (skipper), Ken Nixon, John Chant and Doug Pudney. Encounter Bay, John Guy (skipper), David Pearl, Wayne Harmon & Merv Fisher. Also the several players who played their part in either team during a successful season. Also congratulations to Tom Gibbs who attended a morning trial that same morning and has been selected to take part in the State Multi - disability Singles at Port Noarlunga on Sunday, May 15. Heading on to the Saturday, May 7 Social Bowls, there was 46 bowlers out to play and looking for victory. The rain came on just as the games were winding up. The day was sponsored by the Victor Harbor 4WD centre. The winners of the day were visitors: Stewart and Chris Jones and Marty Alsford on 33 plus 17. Second was Leo Staak, Geoff Watkins and Sandy Berg on 32 plus 26. Coming in third was: Wally Humphrys, Roger Hutchinson and Peter Maunder on 32 plus 22.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/d5452f61-7b35-41b9-a2f3-48c08a5d92f2_rotated_270.jpg/r0_21_3024_1730_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg