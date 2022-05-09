news, local-news, Victor Harbor Yacht Club, Trinity Woodley, Zane Porteous, Simon Porteous, Grace Rogers, Craig Pearsons, Tim Telfer, sailing

The club rooms at the Victor Harbor Yacht Club (VHYC) were filled with light and people as members gathered for the Presentation Dinner. The event was held on Saturday, April 30 and was to mark the completion of the 2021/22 sailing season. After a smashing dinner served up by Commodore, Tony Gluyas and his team of volunteers to the 60 plus people at the dinner; Vice-Commodore Craig Pearsons and Life-Member Tim Telfer presented this season's winners with their trophies. The Handicap Series Results for Division 2 were dominated by Porteouses, 14 year old Zane Porteous in third place; Simon Porteous coming second; and 16 year old Bodhi Porteous well deservedly taking home the first place trophy. Division 1 had Brett Pearsons in third place; this season's newcomer Rob Ferguson came second; while as expected the nearly unbeatable Stingray sailed by Steve Adams and 12 year old Layla Porteous came first. Steve Adams was not in attendance on the night so Layla Porteous came up to receive her trophy and make a speech. The anticipated yardstick results for the Club Championships for Division 2 had Laser sailor Paul Hawkins in third place. 14 year old Zane Porteous came second to no one's surprise but his own, as he has sailed exceptionally well this season and come a long way. Iin the winning position was Jody Martin. Martin has come back to the VHYC after not sailing there for nearly 25 years and obviously is as competitive as any of the other members. Division 1 had Rob Martin and Colin Grundy in third place, again Rob had not sailed cats at the VHYC since 1998 and to get third place on the big Nacra was quite an achievement. Steve Adams and Layla Porteous came in second place; and in first place was Arrow sailor Brett Pearsons, who won every race in the Championship series that he sailed in this season. Brett also was awarded the Cock of the Walk Trophy for most wins on yardstick. The Most Improved Junior Award was given to 13 year old Grace Rogers, who has competed in National and State level events as well as skippering regularly for her dad Steve Roger on his boats during the season. The club is looking forward to seeing how she continues to move ahead in her skills next season. The John Mack Trophy for the most helpful junior was awarded jointly to Bodhi and Zane Porteous for consistently helping out; especially with all the learn to sail programs including the big Scotch College day. And last, but certainly not least; the Up the Creek award for most general mishaps and so on was awarded to Rob Martin and Colin Grundy. Although everyone manages to break things, lose things, and capsize every now and then, Rob and Colin's propensity to capsize almost every week was the defining factor in choosing the recipient for this trophy! The evening was a resounding success by every measurement. The VHYC has grown a significant amount over the last two years and seeing fifteen to twenty boats out on the water every week for the sailing has been amazing. The VHYC will be hosting several social events during the off season, so keep an eye out on the club's website (vhyc.com.au) and Facebook page. When next season begins, come down to the Discover Sailing days and enroll in a Learn to Sail course!

