news, local-news, Madison Dinh, basketball, Eastern Mavericks District Basketball, MARS Stadium, Duke university, UCLA, Kevin Brooks, WNBA

There's feeling it from downtown, and then there's shooting lights out like Maddison. The game of basketball has evolved a lot in the past decade. Gone are the days of the point guard feeding the centre in the post and letting them go to work in the paint. With more threes being shot in the game today, being a dead-eye from long range has become an art form within the game. Excelling from long range is Victor Harbor sharpshooter, Madison Dinh. Maddison is a 13 year old who plays for the Eastern Mavericks District Basketball in the Under 16 Girls team. On Friday, May 6 against the Northern Rockets at Lights View Stadium, the Fleurieu fire starter shot six three pointers in one game. Maddison knew from the first shot, it was going to be a good night from behind the arch. "From the very first shot I made, after that first swish, I felt confident in shooting the ball whenever I got it around the three line," Maddison said. "Plus I had my lucky shoes and socks on, the Kobe Grinches." The following day on Saturday, May 7, Maddison made three more from downtown playing against the 76ers at MARS Stadium, She also hit a half court shot! That gave her nine made three pointers over the span of two games and she leads the league in most threes made, standing at 11. A lot of hard work goes into Maddison's game and she has an excellent support system around her to see her talent flourish. "I practice with former NBA player Kevin Brooks (KB) using a shooting machine," Maddison said. "KB puts the nets up around the shooting machine really high so it forces me to practice my arc to get a good ball flight and softer landing. "It sounds weird, but it does not really feel like effort when shooting threes. It's just automatic now from muscle memory." Standing at 5'2, Maddison is extremely fast, but her ability to read the flow of the game is how she makes the other team pay. "I read the defence well. If they have their right hand up instead of their left hand, I will shoot the ball because I have a clearer sight of the ring," she said. "In Mavs there is a play that gets me open on the three which forces me to use my speed. When we do that play I am always left wide open with a clear shot on the left side of the wing which is my favourite shooting spot." With such a promising future in whichever path she chooses, it looks like the Victor Harbor dead-eye wants to be surrounded by her passion and has some big dreams. "I have my eye on going to college in the US and playing for Duke or UCLA," Maddison said. "Then on to the WNBA for the Sparks. But for the immediate future I have my eye on the National squad and Adelaide lightning. When I retire I aim to be an international recruiter."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/f4079e2b-28a0-4eaf-a067-17afcb05abed.JPG/r0_146_1542_1017_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Madison Dinh is lighting it up from downtown as of late and she has big hoop dreams for the future Matt Welch