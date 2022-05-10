news, local-news, victor harbor netball club, pauline edwards, Victor Harbor Netball Club honours long standing volunteer

The Victor Harbor Netball Club (VHNC) recently payed tribute to one of its most long-standing and dedicated volunteers. Pauline Edwards has been a member of the club for over 35 years and is majorly credited with the clubs current success. And that is why, on Saturday, May 7, VHNC president Leah Depledge announced court one had been renamed the Pauline Edwards Court. Mrs Edwards said she was shocked to find out the committee had decided to name court one after her. "I feel very hounoured, because I have played a lot on that court and coached a lot," she said. "Most of my 39 years I've been on that court, so it's very special. "A lot of girls that have played with me and for me, they're like family." Mrs Edwards was told the event would be a premiership reunion and was stunned to find out she had been kept in the dark about the afternoon's real events. "One girl only played one year for us and she has travelled from Naracoorte to come, there are people here that it's so special for them to come," she said. "I really appreciate it, and it's wonderful to see them." "There are girls here who played on the first team I coached and in the last team I coached, it's wonderful." Just before the league game against Yankalilla was played, Mrs Depledge called everyone onto court one to make the special announcement. She spoke about all the work Mrs Edwards had put into the running of the club since she joined in 1984. "Pauline started playing and coaching at Victor Harbor Netball Club in 1984 with the A Grade team, this role she held for 12 years until 1995," she said. "Also in 1995, she coached Victor Harbor and the Adelaide Thunderbirds. In 1996 she was dragged away by netball royalty, Marg Angove to help coach the Adelaide Thunderbirds." From 1996 to 1999 she was the assistant coach for the Thunderbirds, where she saw their 1998 and 1999 premiership wins. Mrs Edwards then returned all her efforts to the VHNC and resumed coaching the A Grade team in 2000, something she did every year until the end of 2021. Mrs Depledge explained Mrs Edwards had helped play her part in every aspect of club life over the last 39 years. "She has been a player, an A Grade coach, plus other multiple coaching roles in the same years for over 10 years she coached the Inter 1s, A2s, and the As," she said. "Plus always providing assistance and support to other coaches, she was the VHNC coaches coordinator, committee member, umpire, scorer, timer, fundraiser, canteen worker, brownie baker, club painter, and we can't forget a very good tree planter and many more volunteer roles. Mrs Edwards has seen the best and worst of the VHNC and the large crowd that gathered for the announcement showed how well loved and respected she is within the club. In 2022, Mrs Edwards will be taking a step back from the club to let the younger generation take over, but said she will still be out most weekends supporting the girls in her pink, blue and white.

