A fire caused an estimated $1 million damage and destroyed a home in Goolwa. Emergency services were called to the two-story home on Barrage Road just before 5am on Tuesday, May 10. Once fire crews and police arrived they found the home fully ablaze, but the home was vacant and there were no reports of injuries. Home owners Bill and Marie Griggs, who live permanently in Adelaide, said they were shocked and devastated. "We weren't here, so that's a really good thing, I hate to think of what would have happened if we had been in one of the bedrooms," Dr Griggs said. "It's a big shock, this stuff doesn't happen to us, but everyone who it happens to says that, "This is difficult for anyone, but no one's hurt ... we'll sort it out and get on with it, it could have been a lot worse, "I am very glad that the houses next door didn't go up as well." Neighbours Bruce and Denise Long said they picked up the hose to defend their home before fire crews arrived and were extremely glad the fire was contained. A spokesperson from the South Australian Country Fire Service (CFS) said six CFS trucks with 30 volunteers responded to the fire. "Despite the hard work of crews, the home could not be saved," they said. "Crews worked hard to protect the two closely neighbouring properties, with the fire contained to the home. "Total losses are estimated to be about $1 million." Fire cause investigators have attended the scene to determine the cause.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/6f68deeb-c919-4322-9aee-241623940ad5.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg