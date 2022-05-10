news, local-news, West Park Residential Care Home, ACH Group, Yankalilla Centre Residential Care Home, Deb Coligan

As Volunteer Week rolls around many organisations across the Fleurieu Peninsula are thanking the people who give up their time to help the community. Deb Coligan is one volunteer who makes a difference to the residents of ACH Group's West Park Residential Care Home in Goolwa. She is one of 20 volunteers at the home, and started providing concierge services to visitors in 2020. "There are so many wonderful volunteers at West Park, some of whom have been there for many years," she said. After volunteering for a few months, Mrs Coligan was asked to create the homes news letter and she jumped at the chance. "After a few months I was asked if I wanted to help create the home's bi-monthly newsletter that is distributed to residents and their families," she said. "My dad lived in a residential care home, and I think it's vital for families to be given insights into what their loved ones are enjoying in the home. "The lifestyle staff create new experiences and activities to keep residents engaged and active, and I try to showcase the events taking place by publishing lots of photos. "The reward for me is seeing the residents read the newsletter. I also think residents seeing what is happening in the home - seeing others enjoying experiences - encourages more to take part." ACH Group volunteer manager Tay Parker said the group had a large number of volunteers and she was thankful for them all. "Volunteering benefits both the volunteer, and residents and customers. Volunteers enjoy staying in touch with their community, learning new skills, and making new social connections," she said. "For residents and customers engaging with volunteers can connect them to new experiences depending on the skills and background of each volunteer and expand their social connections." West Park in Goolwa and the Yankalilla Centre Residential Care Home are currently seeking volunteers in a wide range of roles including supporting residents to engage in social activities, one-on-one friendly visiting, and specialist group support for example men's group, gardening, and memory therapy. If you would like to know more about volunteering at West Park or Yankalilla email Tay Parker via tparker@ach.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/b175d9a7-a110-49a1-8a39-7c0378430e46.jpeg/r0_437_1125_1073_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg