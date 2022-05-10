Strathalbyn Strikers go head-to-head with Hahndorf
The Strathalbyn Striker's Football Club was in action over the weekend and the Under 13 teams faced off with Hahndorf. The Strikers went down to Hahndorf, 8-5, but what a game if you love seeing a goal!
Other Strathalbyn Strikers results:
- Seniors lost to Adelaide Dragon: 7-4
- Reserves lost to Adelaide Dragon: 2-1
- U17's lost to Woodside Warrior Blue: 6-0
- U17 Girls defeated Mount Barker United: 4-2
- U14 Girls lost to Mount Barker United:3-1
- U12 lost to Mount Barker United: 11-2