sport, local-sport, Strathalbyn Strikers, soccer, football, Mount Barker United, Hahndorf

The Strathalbyn Striker's Football Club was in action over the weekend and the Under 13 teams faced off with Hahndorf. The Strikers went down to Hahndorf, 8-5, but what a game if you love seeing a goal! Other Strathalbyn Strikers results:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/3b8ce6f3-f1e7-4317-a92d-1b290d1c4a76.jpg/r45_139_1155_766_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg