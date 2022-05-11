news, local-news, Fleurieu jumps ahead in tourism goals, South Australian Regional Visitor Strategy, Fleurieu Peninsula

In 2021 the Fleurieu Peninsula exceeded its tourism expenditure target, which was originally hoped to be met by 2025. The target was $643 million, but in only one year it was beaten by a whopping $20 million. Total tourism expenditure across the Fleurieu through 2021 was $663 million. The target was set as part of the South Australian Regional Visitor Strategy (RVS) 2025, a strategy by the regions, for the regions. Key priorities of the Fleurieu Peninsula in the strategy were to encourage year-round visitation and drive visitor yield. The aim was to grow spend from day-trippers and local residents, as well as convert some day trips into overnight stays. According to the South Australian Tourism Commission RVS progress snapshots there were 2.6 million day trips to the region in 2021. The report also said visitors spent 2.57 million nights in the Fleurieu over 894,000 trips. Tourism played a heavy roll in local employment, with 3,700 jobs directly linked to tourism and 1 in 7 jobs across the Fleurieu supported by tourism Our region was one of six in the sate which surpassed its 2025 visitor expenditure target, helping drive total visitor expenditure in regional SA in 2021 to $3.6 Billion, just $400 million shy of its December 2025 target of $4.0 Billion. Regional Visitor Strategy steering committee chair Helen Edwards said there had been outstanding collaboration across regions, involving state, local and federal governments, regional tourism bodies and importantly, hundreds of operators. "The Regional Visitor Strategy has been our roadmap for navigating the challenges of the past two years and will drive our ongoing success. These progress snapshots demonstrate the incredible outcomes we've been able to achieve for regional SA," she said. "Regions are now meeting and exceeding their tourism targets set for 2025 despite the impacts of drought, bushfire and the ongoing pandemic. "With priority areas such as marketing and experience and supply development, regional businesses have been supported to grow their tourism offerings and retain and create jobs, despite the severe disruption of the pandemic." Minister for tourism Zoe Bettison said regional tourism was driving the recovery of our visitor economy. "60 cents of every dollar spent on tourism in our state, spent in regional South Australia. This is up from 44 cents in 2019. This is a real testament to the innovation and dedication of operators and industry," she said. "Through working together, investing in new tourism product and experiences, and finding new ways to attract domestic visitors who will stay longer and spend more - the South Australian Regional Visitor Strategy is helping drive outcomes. "It is not only making a huge contribution to the state's economy, but it is boosting the vibrancy and social fabric of our regional communities."

