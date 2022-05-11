news, local-news, Mypolonga Mudlarks, Langhorne Creek Hawks, Strathalbyn Roosters, McLaren Eagles, Victor Harbor Roos, Willunga Demons, Port Elliot Magpies

It was another big weekend of footy as the Great Southern Football League Men's A grade teams had some blowouts and thrillers in round five. Langhorne Creek Hawks faced off with the Mypolonga Mudlarks at home. It was a tight match at the beginning, but in the second quarter, that's when the Mudlarks put in some real work. Heading into half time, the Mudlarks sat on top 7.6 (48) to 2.7 (19). Not taking their foot off the Hawks' neck, the Mudlarks stormed home 46 point winners. 5.13 (43) to 13.11 (89). The Mudlarks sit fourth on the ladder, but only by percentage. Looking the goods out the gate for this year's competition, the McLaren Eagles have swooped on the competition so far and remain undefeated at the top of the ladder. The Eagles sank their claws into the Strathalbyn Roosters at home and came away with a 60 point victory. 17.15 (117) to 8.9 (57). The Victor Harbor Roos came away with a dominating and confidence building win over the Yankalilla Tigers at home. Sitting right in the middle of the ladder at fifth, the Roos never looked in doubt for victory and got a 95 point win under their belt. 17.11 (113) to 2.6 (18). Best on ground for the Roos were: Zachary Dowling, Jackson Elmes, Jesse McKinnon, Heath Treloar, Samuel Basham and Lachlan Borrillo. In the game of the round, it was the Mt Compass Bulldogs scraping against Encounter Bay. The Doggies came out the gate barking mad and took a 10 point lead at the end of the first quarter. 5.4 (34) to 4.0 (24). Encounter Bay still trailed at half time, but their perfect kicking must have been a confidence boost heading into the second half. 7.6 (48) to 6.0 (36). Doubling their goal count in the third, that's when Encounter Bay made their presence felt and took control of the match, but the doggies were only a few kicks behind heading into the fourth. 8.8 (56) 12.2 (74). It was an arm wrestle until the end, but Encounter Bay got on top of the Bulldogs and end round five in the top three on the ladder, 14.4 (88) to 11.11 (77). The Bulldogs sit in sixth. The final game of the round saw the Willunga Demons give a firm jab with their pitchforks to the Port Elliot Magpies. The Dees never looked in doubt for the win and put the Maggies to the sword. By the end of the third the score line sat at 16.10 (106) to 3.4 (22). Getting that percentage boost, the Demons ran wild in the fourth and made sure they sat at second on the ladder by the end of the day beating the Magpies 26.16 (184) to 3.4 (22). Best on ground for the Demons were: Cameron Hutchens, Myles Warmington, Brad Haskett, sam renney, Brett Miegel and Izaac Logan. Round six begins on Saturday, May 14.

