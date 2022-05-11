Have your say on the Bluff Master Plan

news, local-news, The Bluff, Bluff Master Plan, City of Victor Harbor

The City of Victor is in the first stages of developing a Master Plan for the Bluff and has invited residents to contribute ideas in progressing the local landmark. The council knows the area has a significant environmental, recreation, tourism, heritage and cultural value to locals and tourists and wants to preserve that. Residents can help shape the development of The Bluff Master Plan by completing a survey or attending a community design workshop. The survey asks questions such as: Why is the Bluff important to you? What are some things that you would change about the Bluff? It can be found online or a paper copy can be found at the Civic Centre at 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor and is due by 5pm on Sunday May 29. Multiple 50 minute community design workshops will be held on Friday, 27 and Saturday, 28 May These workshops will provide an opportunity for participants to put forward ideas, and raise issues and concerns with the design team. Workshop bookings are essential and can be made via Eventbrite or by calling (08) 8551 0500. For more information contact the project team via localgov@victor.sa.gov.au or call (08) 8551 0500.

