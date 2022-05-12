Discover what's on around the region

news, local-news,

PRODUCE GALORE Victor Harbor Farmers Market Saturday, May 14, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm, fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/ PLAY DATE Nature play in the park Sunday, May 15, Muwerang Kent Reserve, 10am-12pm, learn about flora and fauna with Fleurieu Families and Good Natured Connections. Details https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/nature-play-in-the-park-tickets-327838372397?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1 WALK AND TALK Willunga Talks: Willunga Coach Station Walk Sunday, May 15, Willunga Library, 2.30-4pm Explore Willunga's rich Coach transport history. Details https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/willunga-talks-willunga-coach-station-walk-tickets-317342990427?aff=ebdssbdestsearch BACK IN TIME SA History Festival Wednesday, May 18, Victor Harbor Library, 2pm, Building Yesteryear presented by Peter Wood, learn to role of hand tools in building, limited bookings, must register, visit 8551 0730 or email library@victor.sa.gov.au GET GROOVE ON Yankalilla acoustic evening Saturday, May 21, Yankalilla show grounds, 7pm, features folk, blues, roots, country and more! Gold coin donation to enter. Details https://southaustralia.com MARKET FAIR Victor Harbor Beachside Market Saturday, May 22, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm, bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket ON DISPLAY Amazing Discoveries Saturday May 21- Sunday May 22, Performing Arts Theatre of Investigator College, 3.30pm. Explore mysterious lost cities of the dead, deserted palaces, fabulous temples and ancient treasures, in this fact-filled adventure into the biblical lands of the Middle East! Bookings contact Suzanne Sugrue on 0413 853 581, or Mark Wilson on 0400 640 130. DIGITAL WELLBEING Scams & Digital Death Thursday, May 26, Goolwa Library, 10 am-11.30 am an informative and engaging session about scam awareness and digital death in your online world when you die. Register https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/richard-pascoe-adelaide-tech-guy-tickets-292189234867?aff=odclrlmeitc EVENT LISTING What's On Do you have an event coming up you want our readers to know about? Email the details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm, Friday before publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Times.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/9304f4f9-8fc4-4332-a466-cd8fbf790b2a.jpg/r2_64_997_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Discover what's on around the region