Discover what's on around the region

PRODUCE GALORE

Victor Harbor Farmers Market

Saturday, May 14, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm, fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/

PLAY DATE

Nature play in the park

Sunday, May 15, Muwerang Kent Reserve, 10am-12pm, learn about flora and fauna with Fleurieu Families and Good Natured Connections. Details https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/nature-play-in-the-park-tickets-327838372397?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1

WALK AND TALK

Willunga Talks: Willunga Coach Station Walk

Sunday, May 15, Willunga Library, 2.30-4pm Explore Willunga's rich Coach transport history. Details https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/willunga-talks-willunga-coach-station-walk-tickets-317342990427?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

BACK IN TIME

SA History Festival

Wednesday, May 18, Victor Harbor Library, 2pm, Building Yesteryear presented by Peter Wood, learn to role of hand tools in building, limited bookings, must register, visit 8551 0730 or email library@victor.sa.gov.au

GET GROOVE ON

Yankalilla acoustic evening

Saturday, May 21, Yankalilla show grounds, 7pm, features folk, blues, roots, country and more! Gold coin donation to enter. Details https://southaustralia.com

MARKET FAIR

Victor Harbor Beachside Market

Saturday, May 22, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm, bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket

ON DISPLAY

Amazing Discoveries

Saturday May 21- Sunday May 22, Performing Arts Theatre of Investigator College, 3.30pm. Explore mysterious lost cities of the dead, deserted palaces, fabulous temples and ancient treasures, in this fact-filled adventure into the biblical lands of the Middle East! Bookings contact Suzanne Sugrue on 0413 853 581, or Mark Wilson on 0400 640 130.

DIGITAL WELLBEING

Scams & Digital Death

Thursday, May 26, Goolwa Library, 10 am-11.30 am an informative and engaging session about scam awareness and digital death in your online world when you die. Register https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/richard-pascoe-adelaide-tech-guy-tickets-292189234867?aff=odclrlmeitc

What's On

Do you have an event coming up you want our readers to know about? Email the details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm, Friday before publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Times.