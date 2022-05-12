Discover what's on around the region
PRODUCE GALORE
Victor Harbor Farmers Market
Saturday, May 14, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm, fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/
PLAY DATE
Nature play in the park
Sunday, May 15, Muwerang Kent Reserve, 10am-12pm, learn about flora and fauna with Fleurieu Families and Good Natured Connections. Details https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/nature-play-in-the-park-tickets-327838372397?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1
WALK AND TALK
Willunga Talks: Willunga Coach Station Walk
Sunday, May 15, Willunga Library, 2.30-4pm Explore Willunga's rich Coach transport history. Details https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/willunga-talks-willunga-coach-station-walk-tickets-317342990427?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
BACK IN TIME
SA History Festival
Wednesday, May 18, Victor Harbor Library, 2pm, Building Yesteryear presented by Peter Wood, learn to role of hand tools in building, limited bookings, must register, visit 8551 0730 or email library@victor.sa.gov.au
GET GROOVE ON
Yankalilla acoustic evening
Saturday, May 21, Yankalilla show grounds, 7pm, features folk, blues, roots, country and more! Gold coin donation to enter. Details https://southaustralia.com
MARKET FAIR
Victor Harbor Beachside Market
Saturday, May 22, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm, bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
ON DISPLAY
Amazing Discoveries
Saturday May 21- Sunday May 22, Performing Arts Theatre of Investigator College, 3.30pm. Explore mysterious lost cities of the dead, deserted palaces, fabulous temples and ancient treasures, in this fact-filled adventure into the biblical lands of the Middle East! Bookings contact Suzanne Sugrue on 0413 853 581, or Mark Wilson on 0400 640 130.
DIGITAL WELLBEING
Scams & Digital Death
Thursday, May 26, Goolwa Library, 10 am-11.30 am an informative and engaging session about scam awareness and digital death in your online world when you die. Register https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/richard-pascoe-adelaide-tech-guy-tickets-292189234867?aff=odclrlmeitc
EVENT LISTING
What's On
Do you have an event coming up you want our readers to know about? Email the details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm, Friday before publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Times.