People sleeping rough on the Fleurieu will rest easier after a generous donation by the Rotary Club of Goolwa. Recently, the club donated ten purpose made sleeping bags to Whalers Emporium to help those who need a hand. The Clubs community director Duncan Norris said he hoped the sleeping bags would make a difference to those most at need in the community. "They are specifically designed for people sleeping rough, out in the open or couch surfing and sleeping in cars," he said. Manager at Whalers Mary McInnes said everything the Club does makes a huge difference to the people they assist. "They're a fantastic organisation, the people are so dedicated,' she said. Backpack Beds for Homeless is the charity which designed the the polar fleece sleeping bags to provide dignity to homeless people. They have been described as warm and comfortable and can be zipped flat as a blanket. The bags are fire retardant, machine washable, fast drying, open flat, and offer UPF 50+ sun protection. Mr Norris said the warmth and comfort the sleeping bag provides health benefits and gives some security. "It's a small step, but an important thing to be able to do so they can at least get an important nights sleep," he said. This year is the second time the Club has made a donation of sleeping bags in the lead up to winter to support members of the community. Mrs McInnes said if people needed a bit of help, all they needed to do was come into, or phone, the shop. "Just come in and have a chat," she said. "They let us know their needs and if we can help them in any way shape of from, then we do." Whalers Emporium is located at the corner of Gardiner Street and Gundagai Street in Goolwa and can assist with food, clothing, toiletries and more. Mrs McInnes explained there was a lot of work that went in behind the scenes put in by dedicated volunteers who make it possible to help so many in our community. "Without them, we don't have the goods to be able to pass on," she said. For assistance or more information head in store or call 8555 2800.

