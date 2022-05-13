news, local-news, Yankalilla Historical Museum, history, yankalilla, farming machinery, farming, agriculture

An historical museum in Yankalilla has opened its doors to the public and transported visitors back in time. On Wednesday, May 11 the Yankalilla and District Historical Museum held an open day which gave people an in-depth viewing of how historical items such as blacksmith, rope making and hay bailing was done. It was a successful open day with lovely sunny sky ,was held at the Yankalilla and District Historical Museum. Three groups of school children from the local area school visited at intervals, enjoying seeing historical items, playing with old children's toys, and watching demonstrations of hay baling and rope making. They also were able to use some of the old hand tools being demonstrated, sawing through wooden blocks and drilling holes. There was a large number of people who came through the Museum, enjoying the various demonstrations and displays. A big thanks also goes out to all the volunteers and visitors who contributed on the day .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/e527b382-b24c-410f-b146-e27b1eb7a0e8.jpg/r0_301_4032_2579_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg