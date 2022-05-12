news, local-news, Outdated ambulance station will be rebuilt, Victor Harbor ambulance station, sa labor, chris picton

The new state government is committed to rebuilding the Victor Harbor Ambulance Station. Health and wellbeing minister Chris Picton said Labor was working to improve the run-down site. "The current station is outdated and run down," he said. "Having visited the facilities and met the ambos, we committed we must take action." Mr Picton said the the project was in planning stages, but a spokesperson confirmed no location nor start and finish dates had been decided yet. When the station is built, Mr Picton said it will accommodate more ambulance crews in Victor Harbor. "This will be an additional 12 paramedics working as an extra 24/7 paramedic crew," he said. "This new ambulance station and ambulance crew will provide a greater level of service and improved response times for the growing Victor Harbor community." While campaigning for the state election earlier this year, SA Labor leader, now state premier Peter Malinauskas promised an investment of $6.1 million to boost ambulance coverage in Victor Harbor and Goolwa.

