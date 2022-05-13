community, Terri Winn, Stockland Bay Village Retirement Estate, retirement living, Victor Harbor, Christian MacIntosh, retirement

For three decades, she has welcomed Stockland Bay Village Retirement Estate residents with a warm smile and ensured that they enjoy a leisurely, enjoyable and independent life. Celebrating 30 years at helm of Bay Village in Victor Harbor, Terri Winn began her career in 1992 and has been a familiar face within the community ever since. Her career in supporting residents at Bay Village comes naturally and everyday she gets to help the people she cares for. "I didn't choose retirement living, it chose me," Ms Winn said. "I have lots of thank you cards, even from people who didn't move into the village. "I have enjoyed getting to know some families really well, and have been invited to residents' weddings even helping organise a wedding at Bay Village. "Before COVID, hugs were also good too." Christian MacIntosh, SA Area Manager of Stockland Retirement Living said Terri's work is highly appreciated and her role is an integral one. "Terri has welcomed hundreds of residents to the thriving community at Stockland's Bay Village Retirement Estate in the past 30 years," he said. "Since Terri joined in 1992, she has been a dedicated and committed village manager to our team, residents and fostered a true sense of community. "Terri has been a familiar face, playing an important role that supports retirees to live independently for as long as possible. "Terri has also contributed to the wider Victor Harbor community by helping residents to build connections that have positive impacts in the local area, particularly through volunteering and fundraising efforts." In Terri's time, she has achieved astonishing accomplishments that have benefited the community that she holds dear. "Stockland Community Grants have been a wonderful incentive to be a part of and this has helped a lot of local South Coast residents over several years," Terri said. "I've really enjoyed and worked well with the Resident Committees, being part of the expansion of the Bay Village building which saw 38 new units and having residents come to my wedding back in 1995." A lot can change in 30 years, but one thing has never waivered and that's Terri's love and commitment to her friends and family at Bay Village. "I've loved helping provide a wonderful, secure home and lifestyle where you don't ever have to be alone," she said. "I have enjoyed my role here at Bay Village and meeting a lot of lovely people from all walks of life. "They have helped me so much over my 30 years and become my family."

