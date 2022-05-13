news, local-news, Where to vote on the Fleurieu

The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21. Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with our list below. This is your chance to have a say in the government for the next four years - and it's compulsory if you're registered. But don't worry, if you can't make it on the day there's plenty of chances to get in early. If you're heading out the polls and find a great picture (sausage sizzle, anybody), we'd love to hear from you. Send it to sophie.conlon@austcommunitymedia.com.au Victor Harbor Port Elliot Middleton Goolwa Currency Creek Myponga Mount Compass Yankalilla Sellicks Beach Willunga Ashborne Aldinga Second Valley Milang Delamere McLaren Flat McLaren Vale Strathalbyn Meadows Kangarilla Macclesfield Langhorne Creek

