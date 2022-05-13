Where to vote on the Fleurieu
The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21.
Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with our list below.
This is your chance to have a say in the government for the next four years - and it's compulsory if you're registered.
But don't worry, if you can't make it on the day there's plenty of chances to get in early.
If you're heading out the polls and find a great picture (sausage sizzle, anybody), we'd love to hear from you. Send it to sophie.conlon@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Pre-poll voting centres
- Victor Harbor Town Hall, 10-12 Coral St, Victor Harbor
- Signal Point, 5 Laurie Lane, Goolwa
- Aldinga Central Shopping Centre, Shop 41, Aldinga Beach Rd, Aldinga
- Strathalbyn Town Hall, 11 High St, Strathalbyn
Election day polling booths
Victor Harbor
- Victor Harbor Town Hall, 10-12 Coral St, Victor Harbor
- Salvation Army Church Victor Harbor, 22 Bartel Bvd, Victor Harbor
- Encounter Lutheran College, 64 Adelaide Rd, Victor Harbor
Port Elliot
- Port Elliot RSL, 10 The Strand, Port Elliot
Middleton
- Middleton Pioneer Hall, 1 Walker Pl, Middleton
Goolwa
- Goolwa Uniting Church, 1 Collingwood St, Goolwa
- Goolwa Primary School, 2 Gardiner St, Goolwa
Currency Creek
- Currency Creek Community Hall, 2836 Alexandrina Rd, Currency Creek
Myponga
- Myponga Primary School, 7 Hutchinson St, Myponga
Mount Compass
- Mount Compass Area School, School Rd, Mount Compass
Yankalilla
- Jubilee Hall, 207 Main South Rd, Yankalilla
Sellicks Beach
- Sellicks Beach Community Hall, 18 Riviera Rd, Sellicks Beach
Willunga
- Willunga Recreation Park - Festival Hall, 7 Main Rd, Willunga
Ashborne
- Eastern Fleurieu School (Ashbourne Campus), 14 Ashbourne Rd W, Ashbourne
Aldinga
- Aldinga Community Centre, 7 Stewart Ave, Aldinga Beach
- Aldinga Beach Primary School, 58 Quinliven Rd, Aldinga Beach
Second Valley
- Second Valley Soldiers Memorial Hall, 140 Finniss Vale Dr, Second Valley
Milang
- Milang Institute, 23 Coxe St, Milang
Delamere
- St James Anglican Church, 8495 Main South Rd, Delamere
McLaren Flat
- McLaren Flat Community Club, 41 Main Rd, Mclaren Flat
McLaren Vale
- McLaren Vale Primary School, 239-253 Caffrey St, Mclaren Vale
Strathalbyn
- Strathalbyn Town Hall, 11 High St, Strathalbyn
Meadows
- Meadows Memorial Hall, 11-13 Mawson Rd, Meadows
Kangarilla
- Kangarilla Primary School, 33-35 McLaren Flat Rd, Kangarilla
Macclesfield
- Macclesfield Primary School, 1/5 Luck St, Macclesfield
Langhorne Creek
- Langhorne Creek Soldiers Memorial Hall, 89 Bridge Rd, Langhorne Creek