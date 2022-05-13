  1. Home
Where to vote on the Fleurieu

This is your chance to have a say in the government for the next four years - and it's compulsory if you're registered. PHOTO: Shutterstock
The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21.

Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with our list below.

But don't worry, if you can't make it on the day there's plenty of chances to get in early.

If you're heading out the polls and find a great picture (sausage sizzle, anybody), we'd love to hear from you. Send it to sophie.conlon@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Pre-poll voting centres

  • Victor Harbor Town Hall, 10-12 Coral St, Victor Harbor
  • Signal Point, 5 Laurie Lane, Goolwa
  • Aldinga Central Shopping Centre, Shop 41, Aldinga Beach Rd, Aldinga
  • Strathalbyn Town Hall, 11 High St, Strathalbyn

Election day polling booths 

Victor Harbor

  • Victor Harbor Town Hall, 10-12 Coral St, Victor Harbor
  • Salvation Army Church Victor Harbor, 22 Bartel Bvd, Victor Harbor
  • Encounter Lutheran College, 64 Adelaide Rd, Victor Harbor

Port Elliot

  • Port Elliot RSL, 10 The Strand, Port Elliot

Middleton

  • Middleton Pioneer Hall, 1 Walker Pl, Middleton

Goolwa

  • Goolwa Uniting Church, 1 Collingwood St, Goolwa
  • Goolwa Primary School, 2 Gardiner St, Goolwa

Currency Creek

  • Currency Creek Community Hall, 2836 Alexandrina Rd, Currency Creek

Myponga

  • Myponga Primary School, 7 Hutchinson St, Myponga

Mount Compass

  • Mount Compass Area School, School Rd, Mount Compass

Yankalilla

  • Jubilee Hall, 207 Main South Rd, Yankalilla

Sellicks Beach

  • Sellicks Beach Community Hall, 18 Riviera Rd, Sellicks Beach

Willunga

  • Willunga Recreation Park - Festival Hall, 7 Main Rd, Willunga

Ashborne

  • Eastern Fleurieu School (Ashbourne Campus), 14 Ashbourne Rd W, Ashbourne

Aldinga

  • Aldinga Community Centre, 7 Stewart Ave, Aldinga Beach
  • Aldinga Beach Primary School, 58 Quinliven Rd, Aldinga Beach

Second Valley

  • Second Valley Soldiers Memorial Hall, 140 Finniss Vale Dr, Second Valley

Milang

  • Milang Institute, 23 Coxe St, Milang

Delamere

  • St James Anglican Church, 8495 Main South Rd, Delamere

McLaren Flat

  • McLaren Flat Community Club, 41 Main Rd, Mclaren Flat

McLaren Vale

  • McLaren Vale Primary School, 239-253 Caffrey St, Mclaren Vale

Strathalbyn

  • Strathalbyn Town Hall, 11 High St, Strathalbyn

Meadows

  • Meadows Memorial Hall, 11-13 Mawson Rd, Meadows

Kangarilla

  • Kangarilla Primary School, 33-35 McLaren Flat Rd, Kangarilla

Macclesfield

  • Macclesfield Primary School, 1/5 Luck St, Macclesfield

Langhorne Creek

  • Langhorne Creek Soldiers Memorial Hall, 89 Bridge Rd, Langhorne Creek