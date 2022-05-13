news, local-news, Xenophon visits the Fleurieu

Former South Australian Senator, Nick Xenophon has visited the region to make a final push for votes in the Fleurieu Peninsula. Xenophon was at Goolwa, Port Elliot and Victor Harbor handing out how to vote cards and saying "g'day" to the community on Friday, May 13. The former senator's campaign has been delayed, but he's back on track and ready for the upcoming election. "My campaign was delayed due to COVID," Mr Xenophon said. "But, I want to let voters know that I'm back. "It was a real pain and prevented me getting down to the Fleurieu region earlier. I will unashamedly use my vote to get better services for South Australia. Xenophon explained he wanted to improve Victor Harbor Road, fight for people on pensions and help end the housing crisis. "I think we've been ignored by the Eastern states and the Senate is a great equaliser. I've used my vote in the past to get funds from the Commonwealth for the River Murray, irrigators and the local community," he said. "I want to do it again, and there is so much room for improvement on the road heading toward Victor Harbor. He was also keen to help pensioners find employment without losing out on their vital pension. "If I get elected I want to introduce legislation within the first three months and that legislation will say you don't get penalised [for working]." Xenophon said he would push for a Royal Commission into housing, but explained he would fight for more short term solutions to the crisis as well. He described the current housing plans as "A band aid solution to a very serious problem". The Senate candidate also said there was a great need for community media to keep people in the regions informed. "We also need to continue support for community media papers. They are important and without them it hollows out the community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/b7a1dc33-4ccd-46f8-8a8c-e07c71b9b698.jpg/r8_762_4020_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg