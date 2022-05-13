community, Yankalilla Men's Shed, Jim Vessey, Shelter Box, Club Fleurieu, Rivkin Investments, Ukraine, charity

Recently the Yankalilla Men's Shed became aware of the Shelter Box Organisation and after further investigation the committee judged it was a very worthy charity to provide financial assistance. With the Ukraine situation horrifying most people in Australia, the Yankalilla Men's Shed decided to make a donation of $1000.00. To further the delight, Club Fleurieu and investment company, Rivkin Investments, also made very generous donations to the Men's Shed fund. Rivkin Investments have been, since the inception of the Yankalilla Men's Shed, significant financial supporters and the Shed is most grateful for this support. On Tuesday, May 10, the Shed presented a donation to the State coordinator of Shelter Box Australia, a cheque for $3000.00. Readers will no doubt be curious to know what Shelter Box is, the following is a brief outline of their activities. Globally there are many disasters caused by climate, war or civil conflict. This renders thousands of people without shelter for themselves and their families. Shelter Box delivers the essentials directly to these unfortunate folk and provides survival in the form of kits tailored to the needs of each community. In the most extreme circumstances these kits comprise very sturdy tents to house complete families, plus the essential items such as bedding, water treatment, cooking implements, solar power generation and lighting and tools that enable basic repair works to occur. Two very appealing aspects of Shelter Box is the fact it comes under the umbrella of Rotary International which means it has a global reach and is run by volunteers. It is also a registered charity and all donations are therefore tax deductible. If any reader is interested in acquiring further information regarding this organisation, it is suggested that they go online and log into the Shelter Box website. There they will find a very comprehensive description of the organisation and its activities.

