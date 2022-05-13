community, Kent Johncock, Roy Woodward, Victor Harbor RSL, ANZAC Day, Veterans, Janice Silby

The Victor Harbor RSL have helped raise needed funding for community veterans and the families of veterans. The income was generated by a fundraiser raffle on ANZAC Day, 2022. Tickets were purchased and the funds while helping veterans and their families, also helped support future ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day services, plus allows the RSL to support other local not for profit community organisations. Victor Harbor RSL president, Kent Johncock and Roy Woodward sincerely thanked all those that supported the fundraiser. The first prize winner was Mrs Deborah Aldridge of Victor Harbor. The raffle was drawn by Deputy Comissioner of Veterans Affairs, Ms Janice Silby. The RSL also has up coming events and fundraisers which will entertain and help the community. The next monthly dinner which is held on the first Friday of each month will be held on June 3, 2022. Saturday, June 18, a band and dinner show with Puffin Billy will have the RSL rocking. Love a bit of music from the king? An Elvis Presley show fundraiser will see a great event and money raised for Riding for the Disabled on Saturday, June 16. For tickets and further information, please contact Kent Johncock on 0417 834 579.

