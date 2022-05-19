Discover what's on around the region

  1. Home
IN CONCERT

Gentle On My Mind

Friday, May 20, 2pm, Goolwa Centenary Hall. Greg Hart sings the Songs of Jimmy Webb made famous by Glen Campbell. This show features the versatility of Greg Harts powerful yet sensitive vocal skills. Information and bookings at https://www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/discover/event-calendar/events/gentle-on-my-mind-greg-hart

GROOVIn' ON

Yankalilla acoustic evening

Saturday, May 21, Yankalilla show grounds, 7pm, features folk, blues, roots, country and more! Gold coin donation to enter. Details https://southaustralia.com/products/fleurieu-peninsula/event/yankalilla-acoustic-evening

MARKET FAIR

Victor Beachside Market

Saturday, May 22, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm, bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket

ON DISPLAY

Amazing Discoveries

Sat-Sun May 21-22, Performing Arts Theatre of Investigator College, 3.30pm. Explore mysterious lost cities of the dead, deserted palaces, temples and ancient treasures, in this fact-filled adventure into the Middle East! Bookings Suzanne on 0413 853 581 or Mark on 0400 640 130.

Election Day Nation Walk

Encounter Labyrinth

Saturday May 21, Encounter Lutheran College, 64 Adelaide Rd, Victor Harbor, 8am-5pm. Walk the new Encounter Labyrinth to reflect on what makes our nation great and how we can all contribute. Follow signs from the college driveway.

DIGITAL WELLBEING

Scams & Digital Death

Thursday, May 26, Goolwa Library, 10am-11.30am an informative session about scam awareness and digital death in your online world when you die. Register www.eventbrite.com.au

CHILD'S PLAY

Yankalilla Library Sprouts

Friday, May 27, 9.30-10.30am at Rapid Bay Primary School. Read books, sing-along and engage in different activities each week that promote literacy development, socialising, creativity, bookings essential, Yankalilla Library 8558 2043 or library@yankalilla.sa.gov.au

ART EXHIBITION

Heritage Fleurieu Coast Festival

Saturday, May 28, Yankalilla Hall, 11am-3pm. See the work of Ngarrindjeri Narangga artist Cedric Varco. Billy tea and damper scones available for purchase.

Send event details to sophie.conlon@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm, Friday before publication.