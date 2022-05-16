news, local-news, Victor Harbor Hockey Club, Elizabeth Richter, hockey, Aldinga hockey club, Yankalilla hockey club

It was another great weekend of Victor Harbor Hockey Club action which saw some great battles on the pitch. Women's Game This week Victor Blue took on Aldinga at Yankalilla under warm conditions. Aldinga started strong putting instant pressure onto Victors' defence. Sophie Elliott moved the ball out of defence with strong hitting and tackling to set forwards Bianca and Hannah (Aldinga) up to penetrate their attacking circle many times. Aldinga's goalie Tara as always showed her experience and strength saving many of Victors' attempts at goals. Madison and Harriet were very strong in the mid field for Victor and moved the ball forward into their attack well through Abby, Rachel and Heather. Heather Cass scored Victors' goal after a great team play up the field. Yvette Nicholls (Victor) made a return to hockey to help Victor field a stronger side and showed she still has the skills even after some time away from the game. Victor took the one nil win from a well fought out game. Under 14 Victor Blue vs Aldinga Blue This was a tough game for Victor but they never gave up. Bentlee (Victor) played his first game in goals for his side and did an amazing job kicking the ball well and saving many shots that were fired at him. Victors fullback Billy was strong in defence and his hard hitting out helped his team to move forward. Adam (Aldinga) showed great stick skills and speed through the mid field for his team. Erin and Lucy scored Alidinga's goals from some good forward team work. Elijah and Lucas for Victor worked hard all game both up forward but also back in defence. Tyson and Jordan worked well together trying to get the ball in their attack. Aldinga took the win, but they definitely had to work hard as a team to make it happen. Under 14 Victor White vs Yankalilla This was a game of first for several players in the Victor side. Taj Radcliffe played his first game in goals and did a great job with some awesome clearances. The Hayman brothers Flynn and Will both played their first game in Under 14s, Flynn had a cracker of a game. Seb Thompson was very strong in defence for Victor and Summer and Alex worked hard in the midfield.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/87ab1a2e-5dba-4707-9a01-b54f951623e3.jpg/r29_0_1171_645_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg