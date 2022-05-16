news, local-news, Encounter Bay Bowling Club, Helen Williams, Tom Gibbs, Keith Robinson, lawn bowls, All Abilities State Championship

It was perfect weather for the 52 bowlers present and a great start to the President's Pairs for the Winter. Encounter Bay Bowling Club welcomed players from Yankallilla, Port Elliot and Tweed Heads and the sponsors of the day were Veg Out. The winners were Chris Price and Doug Pudney on 36 plus 29. Second was Peter Bevan and Frank Bayley on 32 plus 20. Third was Peter Pibworth and Mike Brew on 32 plus seven. Thursday Social Bowls Encounter Bay Bowling Club would like to thank our sponsor of the day: 'North Point Fleurieu' for their ongoing support. Although the day was threatening and a little sun was promised by the ' BOM', that didn't quite eventuate. 24 souls made the effort to enjoy a social afternoon of bowling. New members mixed with our social group, complimented by several pennant players producing a diverse mix of talents leading to a very entertaining afternoon. However once metal was tested our victors were: Good numbers of players out for Saturday, May 14 Social Bowls. The wind made play interesting to say the least. Sponsor of the day was The Range Restaurant. Winners were Dave and Vicki Roberts and Bruce Williams on 35 plus 18. Second was Greg Davis, Colin Jones and David Furner on 32 plus 11. Third was Peter Pibworth, Ray Green and Takami Milne on 32 plus 2. Sunday, May 15 saw both Tom Gibbs and Keith Robinson were selected to play in the All Abilities State Championship, Para Singles at Port Noarlunga. Keith had some tough games and didn't progress beyond the round robin section, but gained valuable experience. Tom also had difficult opponents, but progressed through to meet A.Reed (Morphett Vale) in the semi-finals. Following a close game Tom managed victory by one shot to gain a place in the final. Unfortunately following inclement weather and flooding of the greens Bowls SA had no choice but to cancel the final and award M.Emberton, Morphett Vale and Tom Gibbs, Encounter Bay Bowling Club as joint winners.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/b85ed018-fa10-47f6-9102-002f16ed256e_rotated_270.jpg/r0_460_2674_1971_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg