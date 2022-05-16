news, local-news, Goolwa Lawn Bowls, Rick Morriss, lawn bowls, great southern bowls

The Goolwa Lawn Bowls Club rolled back into action and here are all the results from this fortnights games. Tuesday 3.5.22 Four Bowl Pairs, 10 am start. The sponsor was Goolwa Foodland. The winners were John Koch, Gary Hancock 60 +23. Runners up, Malcom Borlase and John Anderson 55 +26. There were 40 bowlers competing including visitors from Strathalbyn and Victor Harbor. Wednesday 4.5.22 Three Bowl Pairs, for a 12 noon start. Winners were Terry Weller and Steve Dick. Runners Up: Bill Holman and Les Hughes. 20 Bowlers participated with a visitor from Port Elliot. Saturday 7.5.22 Single Entry three Bowl Triples for a 12 noon start. The sponsor for the event was Gary Fox. Winners Bill Holman, Robert McGregor and Peter Hallion 56 +18. Runners Up, Brian Hamshere, Geoff Wood and Bob Southby 55 +2. There were 42 bowlers, including visitors from Stawell, Milang, Langhorne Creek. All players braved the chilly conditions and enjoyed the afternoon on our new C Green. Tuesday 10.5.22 Four Bowl Pairs, 10 am start. Main sponsor was Goolwa Foodland. Winners on the day were John Williams and Gary Fox 57 +23. Runners Up were Jack Conelly and Mick Carmody 56 +19. 48 bowlers competed including visitors from Port Elliot, Strathalbyn, Victor Harbor and Cahoona. Saturday 14.5.22 Single Entry three Bowl Triples,12 Noon start. Sponsor for the event was Gary Fox. Winners were Glen Best, Syd Rolfe and John Anderson 57 +42. Runners Up were Lou Dimitri, Gary Fox and Di Best 57 +21. 54 bowlers, including visitors from Milang, Langhorne Creek, enjoyed a great afternoon of bowls. Visitors are always welcome: To book please ring 8555 2545.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/c6c6e42a-5e49-4e7e-811e-9dd4fb9eba0a.jpg/r0_215_439_463_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg