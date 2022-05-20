news, local-news, Local Country Fire Brigade takes delivery of interim truck after community uproar, Mount Compass CFS, CFS, Mount Compass

After volunteer and community uproar, the Mount Compass Country Fire Service (CFS) has taken delivery of a interim truck to go alongside its other appliance. The truck has been provided to the brigade, after it was alleged they had previously been given an unroadworthy vehicle which was taken away after volunteers raised concerns. According to a social media post on Wednesday, May 11, volunteers believed they would permanently be without a second truck. Member for Finniss David Basham wrote to the State Minister for Police, Emergency Services and Correctional Services Joe Szakacs on Thursday, May 12, and said the situation was of grave concern. In the letter, Mr Basham asked why the brigade was given an unroadworthy truck and questioned how the matter would be resolved. On Monday, May 16, a SA CFS spokesperson said the organisation was working through the issue with a range of stakeholders, including the Mount Compass Brigade. Through the week Mr Szakacs spoke about the issue and on Thursday, May 19, he confirmed he would visit Mount Compass CFS volunteers soon. "I'm very pleased to see the effort to deliver this interim truck fulfilled," he said. "I'm looking forward to catching up with the brigade soon." On Friday, May 20, the CFS spokesperson confirmed volunteers took delivery of the interim truck on Wednesday, May 18. "The truck at Mount Compass was taken for inspection at the request of the brigade, and an interim truck was provided to the brigade on Wednesday evening," they said. "CFS is has been working with the Mount Compass brigade on the matter for some time."

