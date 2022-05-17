news, local-news, Victor Harbor Yacht Club, Trinity Woodley, sailing, Sailing State Competition

The Goolwa Regatta Yacht Club (GRYC) were busy as the Team Sailors from Victor Harbor Yacht Club (South Coast Schools) prepared for the first race of the Team Sailing State Competition. Taking place on Friday, April 29, all the schools had marques set up on the lawn, and the 24 Pacers were rigged up and sails flapping in the wind ready for the racing. The VHYC sailors were not on water until race seven, so they were able to watch a few races first, and get into the mood. The Team was made up of four Encounter Lutheran College students: Kai (17), Grace (13), Alex (13) and Caleb (12); three Victor Harbor High School students: Miranda (16), Sophie (14), Layla (12); and two Willunga Waldorf students; Bodhi (16) and Zane (14). Everyone was very excited to finally compete after a tricky term of bad weather and COVID. The team was nervous about the first race, but they beat the other team completely; getting a 1, 2, 3 position (out of 6), the best possible combination in Team Racing. The rest of the day they sailed against various teams, losing a number of races but finishing up the day with a very exciting match against one of the better teams in increasing wind and beat them with a 1, 3, 4. The team came off the water grinning all over their faces. The second day the sailors raced the whole day, switching in and out of boats, and showing great team camaraderie. On the final day of racing they all knew the drill and really worked together well. By the end of the racing they'd moved to 8th place overall, winning a total of 15 out of 30 races, and considering the lack of practice the team had, it was definitely an achievement. The students finished off the weekend by watching the finals together, and also by pushing each other off the wharf, starting with a plan to throw in Kai. He won't be able to compete in the next States Competition as he graduates year 12 this year. However, it proved impossible to surprise him and the Team Manager Trinity got pushed in instead. By the end of the finals nearly all the kids were wet, and without a doubt were the rowdiest and loudest team at the competition. The South Coast Schools Team was awarded the Composite Team Trophy, well deservedly. A big thank you to Kai for coaching the team as Team Captain, and to former Team Sailor Trinity Woodley who was Team Manager for the students. We would like to also thank Discover Sailing Director, Ian Porteous who carried the whole show, facilitating and coaching training sessions and organizing the team to compete. Hopefully next year the VHYC will be able to put together two teams and get in some more training sessions. All the students did exceptionally well and are already looking forward to next year. Meanwhile on Sunday, May 1, the Victor Harbor Yacht Club hosted their final sailing event for the season, bringing boats from all over to compete in the annual Rum Race. 21 sailing boats ranging from trailer sailors to big catamarans entered the race this year, and enjoyed the day. The sailing might be finished but the fun won't be, as the VHYC will be hosting some exciting social events over winter, so keep an eye on the club's Facebook page and website, (vhyc.com.au), or ring 08 8552 4837 for more information.

