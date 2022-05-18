news, local-news, Parkrun, Johnny Clements, fitness, Aldinga, Myponga Reservoir, Myponga Reservoir Parkrun

It's been labelled as "better than therapy" and the participants of these Fleurieu Peninsula social runs are now seeing the positive mental and physical payoffs. After several trials by a small group of committed runners, the Myponga Reservoir Parkrun has now expanded and is here to stay. The first Parkrun at Myponga took place on April 9, 2022 and organiser, Johnny Clements said that he has a deep passion for Parkrun and there's a simple explanation for creating one in his community. "I was a Physical ED teacher and I believe exercise is the answer to a lot of problems," Mr Clements said. "I got sick of driving back and forth to Aldinga or Victor for each run, so with some help we started Myponga Reservoir Parkrun. "I took a few months to get off the ground, safety equipment and such, but we've just finished our sixth event and everyone's welcome." There are several Parkruns located near and over the Fleurieu Peninsula: Strathalbyn, Goolwa, Victor Harbor, Aldinga and McLaren Vale. But beware, once you start, it's very hard to stop. "It's very addictive," Mr Clements said. "I'm just about to complete my 100th Parkrun. It's cheaper than therapy that's for sure. The Myponga run is excellent because we've been told it's the third hilliest and highest elevation in South Australia behind Cleland and Anstey Hill. "We got 100 runners at our launch and we're averaging 50 a week. There have been a lot of tourists from around the country come along to give it a shot. One runner at the launch came down from Melbourne then drove back, so it's a very committed group." The Myponga Reservoir Parkrun course is located at the southern side of the reservoir with the starting and finishing near the Kayak Launch Car Park. Parkrun is free and held every week. Not much of a runner? Participants can happily walk or run the timed five kilometre course. If you are interested or looking to volunteer at the Myponga Reservoir Parkrun, you can check out parkrun.com.au, or follow the Myponga Reservoir parkrun Facebook. You can also email Tia.Russell@yankalilla.sa.gov.au Parkrun is held at Myponga Reservoir every Saturday morning at 8am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/8370a6a4-58a5-4784-ba70-4a5dce85a103.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg