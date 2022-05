news, local-news, GALLERY | Coral Street Art Space volunteers celebrated, Coral street art space, volunteer week

Volunteers at the Coral Street Art Space have been thanked for all the time and hard work they put into the space. On Tuesday, May 17, volunteers were treated to a pottery workshop run by Mandy Scanlon from The Local People Co. The City of Victor Harbor organised the event during National Volunteer week to say 'thanks' to the dedicated team.

