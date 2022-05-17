news, local-news, Mark Liebich, Great Southern Football League, Football, AFL, Victor Harbor Roos, Mt Compass Bulldogs, McLaren Vale Eagles, Yankalilla Tigers

What a round of footy the Great Southern Football League Men's A Grade has produced. Round six saw some tight battles and much needed wins for some teams that may be lacking in the confidence department. Kicking off at Victor Harbor Oval at 2:30pm on Saturday, May 14 it was the Victor Harbor Roos facing off with the Mt Compass Bulldogs. With both teams sitting in the middle of the ladder, a win here could see them making a push toward the pointy end of it. The Roos came out hopping mad and you could tell they wanted this win. The Roos booted 4.2 (26) to the Doggies 1.2 (8) finishing up the first quarter. Jackson Elmes really put his stamp on the game and kicked six goals. The Roos were never in doubt and hopped to a big victory 17.10 (112) to 7.9 (51). Elmes along with his teammates: Zachary Dowling, Jesse McKinnon, Jack Lang, Mitchell Brook and Heath Treloar were named best Roos on ground. Adam Hunter booted three for the Bulldogs and with Tomas Vitkunas, Corey Grove, Samuel Haniford, Bailey Hann and Klaus Simons was named best on ground for Mt Compass. Making a statement against a top three side, the Strathalbyn Roosters showed that they can match it with one of the competition's best in Encounter Bay. With the home crowd cheering them on, the Roosters fell behind in the first ending it at 2.0 (12) to 4.3 (27). In the second the Roosters showed what they're made of and pecked away at the lead and heading into the half time break, only trailing Encounter Bay by a kick 8.5 (53) to 9.5 (59). The third quarter is where it went a bit pear shaped, the Roosters didn't put up a score, while Encounter Bay pushed it to a 19 point lead heading into the final term. In an arm wrestle, the Roosters fought back in the fourth and only allowed Encounter Bay to kick one goal, but that was enough. The Roosters, though showing great fight, fell to Encounter Bay 10.7 (67) to 12.8 (80). Adam Clark, Xavier Redden, Cooper Machin, Reid Mahains, Lachlan Butler and Richard O'Grady were the Rooster's best. Cory Gamble, Marcus Lippett, Tyler Baldock, Andrew Fyfe, Callum Tonkin and Jack Crispin were Encounter Bay's best on ground. When will the mighty McLaren Vale Eagles feel the harsh sting of defeat? Not in round six! In another dominating performance, the top of the ladder and undefeated Eagles flew higher than the Langhorne Hawks and put on another absolute display. At the end of the first, the Hawks were hanging in there with the league's best. The Hawks only trailed by 10 points heading into the second, 3.2 (20) to 4.6 (30). The second quarter is when the Eagles sharpened their claws, along with their kicking and went in for the kill kicking nine goals to head into halftime 13. 8 (86) to 5.3 (33). From there the Eagles were in control and flew out of the Hawks home ground 94 point winners. 22.15 (147) to 7.11 (53). Sam Lawrie, Todd McKay, Brett Ellis, Henry Mathews, Lachlan Mathews and Tom Harms received best on ground honours for the Eagles, while Joshua Towk, Matt Dominish, Troy Blackwell, Darcy Clifford, Matt Tonkin and Jackson Humphries were the best for the Hawks. Two teams that haven't tasted the sweet nectar of victory this season had an absolute battle and it was a shame one had to lose out. The Yankalilla Tigers faced off with the Port Elliot Magpies and both teams looked like they wanted to sing their club song loud and proud at the end of the day. The Tigers came out hungry and stormed to a 16 point early lead, 4.6 (30) to 2.2 (14) to end the first. But, the Maggies weren't about to lay down and quit. They swooped on the Tigers in the second and cut it to a five point game at the half, 6.9 (45) to (6.4 (40). The Magpies had the momentum and they ran with it. They were looking good finishing the third on top by two points and desperate to get the win, but would the Tiger's inaccuracy cost them a win? 9.5 (59) to 7.15 (57). This was it. The final quarter. Who wanted the chocolates? In a hard slog out, an absolute grinder of a final term, the Tigers squeaked home with a six point victory over the Magpies. 8.18 (66) to 9.6 (60). Those behinds got the Tigers over the line! The Tiger's best was: Luke Arandt, Jack Fitzgerald, Angus Weir, Ethan Moore and Dylan Collis. Maggies best: Daniel Fry, Kosta Dekoning, Jordan Wilson-King, Dale Cuthbert, Jesse Bates and Oscar McCann. In the final game of the round, it was the Willunga Demons taking on the Myponga Mudlarks. With the Mudlarks correctly named and geographically positioned this week (apologies!) They headed into the Demon's home lair and looked to get back on track. Myponga looked great coming out the gates and put on a perfect kicking display to end the first on top 3.0 (18) to 2.2 (14). Sitting second on the ladder, the Demons didn't want to lose control of this game and headed into halftime with a 14 point lead, 6.5 (41) to 4.2 (26). The Dee's inaccuracy in front of goal made the game much closer than it needed to be, but in the end they still got the job done and got another win under their belt by 12 points. 8.16 (64) to 8.4 (52). The Demon's best were: Harrison Mills, Myles Warmington, Danny Juckers, Brad Haskett, Billy Cook and Cameron Hutchens. Mudlarks best: Nathan Hedger, Bradley Clarke, Scott Ogilvie, Anthony Kempster, Daniel Trevena and Connor Sampson. McLaren Vale Eagles sit on top of the ladder undefeated, with the Willunga Demons in second and Encounter Bay running in third. Round seven will begin on Saturday, May 21.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/7a945d88-3010-4167-8eb8-de86371d12b5.JPG/r0_287_2681_1802_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg