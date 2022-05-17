community, Avenue of Honour, Mary Bates, Norman Reserve, Normanville, Caroline Foulis, World War One

Community members have gathered at Normanville to honour each local volunteer who went away to World War 1. On Sunday, May 15 at 11am, a plaque in the Norman Reserve near the Avenue of Honour, Moreton Bay Fig trees was unveiled and is to commemorate each local volunteer who served in World War One. The plaque was unveiled by Caroline Foulis, the great niece of Allen Stuart McArthur. Mr McArthur was the first local soldier to lose his life in WW1. The avenue is the oldest known memorial in Australia as it was planted in early 1915. There were several officials in attendance, including the committee who instigated the memorial, Rebekha Sharkie, Federal member for Mayo, Russell Boxer from the Yankalilla and District Lions Club, emcee, Dr Michael Taffe who researched Avenues of Honour and Glen Rowlands, ex Mayor of Yankalilla. There was a morning tea at the RSL club after the unveiling and a chance to see a display of memorabilia. The community is very proud of the Avenue of Honour and very thankful to everyone who attended.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/90e78892-802a-4373-bdbd-aa89a9240aac_rotated_180.jpg/r20_44_300_202_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg