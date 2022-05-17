news, local-news, Illuminate Adelaide, Victor Harbor, Harbor Lights, Craig Walsh, Zoe Bettison

A new major event is set to Illuminate Victor Harbor and light up the Fleurieu Peninsula sky. Illuminate Adelaide have announced that Renmark, Mount Gambier and Victor Harbor will be lit up as part of three regional installations and will feature a mix of international, national and local artists. Victor Harbor's event will be called, Harbor Lights in Victor Harbor and will take place on August 26 to September 11, 2022. The event will transform Victor Harbor across two weeks with a collection of immersive installations, lighting and mind-blowing light projections within the natural landscape. Audiences will also be treated to the hero project of this event titled Monuments by Craig Walsh. Walsh is internationally known for his pioneering approaches to site-responsive installations, sculpture and projection mapping unconventional sites. His works have animated natural and built environments and features such as trees, rivers and mountains, as well as public art projects in urban and architectural space. Monuments is site-responsive projection works that have been realised across Australia and internationally. Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison said that extending major events beyond Adelaide and into regional South Australia is hugely important for local economies and communities. "We're thrilled to help bring the magic of Illuminate Adelaide to the Riverland, Limestone Coast and Fleurieu Peninsula," Minister Bettison said. "This will drive visitation and expenditure into the regions beyond the peak tourism season where we've seen record-breaking occupancy rates." For program details, see illuminateadelaide.com.

