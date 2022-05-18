Council releases 2022/23 draft budget
The City of Victor Harbor has endorsed its draft 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget and is now seeking community feedback.
The document outlined a net capital expenditure of $9,327,100 and an operating deficit of $649,600.
There is a proposed rate increase of 4.7 per cent which was the recommended consumer price index (CPI) increase in March 2022.
According to the document, the operating deficit ratio of -2 per cent is within target; the net financial liabilities ratio of 56.1 per cent is below Council's proposed target; and asset renewal funding ratio of 153.8 per cent is above target.
Capital expenditure of $14,843,100 will be funded through grants, sale of replaced assets, reserves and loans.
Grants totalling $5,015,500 were included in the budget as well as $500,500 for sale (trade-in) of plant and machinery.
The document outlined that reserves and loan borrowings would be used to fund the remaining capital expenditure.
Loan borrowings will be as per Council's Treasury Management Policy, with cash advance debentures used to minimise long term borrowings in accordance with cashflow requirements. No new loans facilities are anticipated.
The Council split its budget activity areas into 15 broad categories, they are:
- Community services, including assistance and transport, will run with an operating deficit of $930,100;
- Council maintenance and construction of local road, cycle and pedestrian networks will run with an operating deficit of $5,000,000;
- Community facilities, including the Town Hall, Recreation Centre and Cemetery, will run with an operating deficit of $1,431,500;
- Traffic management activities such as line marking, maintenance of road signs, and parking maintenance will run with an operating deficit of $749,000;
- Costal and environmental protection, with the aim of better managing the impacts of climate change, will run at an operating deficit of $1,718,200;
- Waste management, the collection and disposal of waste plus street cleaning will run with an operating deficit of $2,269,600, this includes $1,902,100 for costs associated with the Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority (Section 43 Subsidiary);
- Open space and recreation, including the development and maintenance of playgrounds, ovals and sporting facilities will run at an operating deficit of 3,048,100, this includes $378,000 for costs associated with the Fleurieu Regional Aquatic Centre Authority and an equity adjustment of $347,000 (Section 43 Subsidiary);
- Councils plant and depot will run at an operating deficit of $2,387,600, this included provisions for the replacement, repair and maintenance of plant and machinery;
- Tourism and economic development to encourage a competitive environment for business growth, will run at an operating deficit of $1,452,900;
- Business activities, including the Horse Drawn Tram and the Beachfront Caravan Park will run with an operating deficit of $212,900, this includes $415,000 for costs associated with the Victor Harbor Horse Tram Authority (Section 42 Subsidiary);
- Town planning and the Urban Growth Management Strategy will run at an operating deficit of $1,225,700;
- Public safety, including pet control, health inspection and fire prevention will run at an operating deficit of $873,900;
- Library and cultural services, which includes the Victa Cinema and Arts and Culture Centre Design will run at an operating deficit of $1,363,100;
- And council administration and corporate services will run with a combined operating deficit of $7,914,200.
Key projects the council will undertake in 2022/23 are:
- Regional Community, Sport and Recreation Precinct Design: $900,000
- Keen Road Bridge: $726,000
- Arts and Culture Centre Design - Stage 1: $300,000
- Horse Tram Stables Project: $453,000
- Bluff Boat Ramp Toilets: $70,000
- Jagger Road Reconstruction: $680,000
- Giles Street Stormwater Upgrade - Year 1: $477,200
- Mainstreet Precinct Upgrade - Stage 4: $5,296,500
- Investigator Car Park Toilets: $75,000
- Corporate Systems Replacement: $1,456,200
- Bluff Boat Ramp Channel Markers: $350,000
- Junior Scooter Park Construction: $150,000
- Local Government Elections: $150,000
- Game On Partnership: $160,000
Public consultation for the Business Plan and Budget will start on Thursday, May 19, and will end at 5pm on Monday, June 13.
There are a number of ways to have your say on next financial years budget, they are:
- Online at www.yoursay.victor.sa.gov.au
- In writing and return via post to: City of Victor Harbor (Att: 2022/23 Budget Consultation) PO Box 11 Victor Harbor SA 5211
- By emailing localgov@victor.sa.gov.au
- By attending our public meeting on Thursday 9 June 2022 at the City of Victor Harbor Civic Centre from 6.30pm to 8pm.