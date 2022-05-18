news, local-news,

The City of Victor Harbor has endorsed its draft 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget and is now seeking community feedback. The document outlined a net capital expenditure of $9,327,100 and an operating deficit of $649,600. There is a proposed rate increase of 4.7 per cent which was the recommended consumer price index (CPI) increase in March 2022. According to the document, the operating deficit ratio of -2 per cent is within target; the net financial liabilities ratio of 56.1 per cent is below Council's proposed target; and asset renewal funding ratio of 153.8 per cent is above target. Capital expenditure of $14,843,100 will be funded through grants, sale of replaced assets, reserves and loans. Grants totalling $5,015,500 were included in the budget as well as $500,500 for sale (trade-in) of plant and machinery. The document outlined that reserves and loan borrowings would be used to fund the remaining capital expenditure. Loan borrowings will be as per Council's Treasury Management Policy, with cash advance debentures used to minimise long term borrowings in accordance with cashflow requirements. No new loans facilities are anticipated. The Council split its budget activity areas into 15 broad categories, they are: Key projects the council will undertake in 2022/23 are: Public consultation for the Business Plan and Budget will start on Thursday, May 19, and will end at 5pm on Monday, June 13. There are a number of ways to have your say on next financial years budget, they are:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/95576806-ed46-48ce-8bfe-b2a306d2843c.jpg/r3_53_998_615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg