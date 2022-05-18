  1. Home
Where to vote on the Fleurieu

This is your chance to have a say in the government for the next four years - and it's compulsory if you're registered. PHOTO: Shutterstock
The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21. Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with our list below.

Victor Harbor

  • Victor Harbor Town Hall, 10-12 Coral St
  • Salvation Army Church, 22 Bartel Bvd
  • Encounter Lutheran College, 64 Adelaide Rd

Port Elliot

  • Port Elliot RSL, 10 The Strand

Middleton

  • Middleton Pioneer Hall, 1 Walker Pl

Goolwa

  • Goolwa Uniting Church, 1 Collingwood St
  • Goolwa Primary, 2 Gardiner St

Currency Creek

  • Currency Creek Hall, 2836 Alexandrina Rd

Myponga

  • Myponga Primary, 7 Hutchinson St

Mt Compass

  • Mt Compass Area School, School Rd

Yankalilla

  • Jubilee Hall, 207 Main South Rd

Sellicks Beach

  • Sellicks Beach Hall, 18 Riviera Rd

Willunga

  • Willunga Recreation Park Hall, 7 Main Rd

Ashbourne

  • Eastern Fleurieu School, 14 Ashbourne Rd

Aldinga

  • Aldinga Community Centre, 7 Stewart Ave
  • Aldinga Beach Primary, 58 Quinliven Rd

Second Valley

  • Second Valley Hall, 140 Finniss Vale Dr

Milang

  • Milang Institute, 23 Coxe St

Delamere

  • St James Anglican Church, 8495 Main South Rd

Strathalbyn

  • Strathalbyn Town Hall, 11 High St

Meadows

  • Meadows Hall, 11 Mawson Rd

Kangarilla

  • Kangarilla Primary School, 33-35 McLaren Flat Rd

Macclesfield

  • Macclesfield Primary School, 1/5 Luck St,

Langhorne Creek

  • Memorial Hall, 89 Bridge Rd