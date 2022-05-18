Where to vote on the Fleurieu
The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21. Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with our list below.
Victor Harbor
- Victor Harbor Town Hall, 10-12 Coral St
- Salvation Army Church, 22 Bartel Bvd
- Encounter Lutheran College, 64 Adelaide Rd
Port Elliot
- Port Elliot RSL, 10 The Strand
Middleton
- Middleton Pioneer Hall, 1 Walker Pl
Goolwa
- Goolwa Uniting Church, 1 Collingwood St
- Goolwa Primary, 2 Gardiner St
Currency Creek
- Currency Creek Hall, 2836 Alexandrina Rd
Myponga
- Myponga Primary, 7 Hutchinson St
Mt Compass
- Mt Compass Area School, School Rd
Yankalilla
- Jubilee Hall, 207 Main South Rd
Sellicks Beach
- Sellicks Beach Hall, 18 Riviera Rd
Willunga
- Willunga Recreation Park Hall, 7 Main Rd
Ashbourne
- Eastern Fleurieu School, 14 Ashbourne Rd
Aldinga
- Aldinga Community Centre, 7 Stewart Ave
- Aldinga Beach Primary, 58 Quinliven Rd
Second Valley
- Second Valley Hall, 140 Finniss Vale Dr
Milang
- Milang Institute, 23 Coxe St
Delamere
- St James Anglican Church, 8495 Main South Rd
Strathalbyn
- Strathalbyn Town Hall, 11 High St
Meadows
- Meadows Hall, 11 Mawson Rd
Kangarilla
- Kangarilla Primary School, 33-35 McLaren Flat Rd
Macclesfield
- Macclesfield Primary School, 1/5 Luck St,
Langhorne Creek
- Memorial Hall, 89 Bridge Rd