The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21. Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with our list below. Victor Harbor Port Elliot Middleton Goolwa Currency Creek Myponga Mt Compass Yankalilla Sellicks Beach Willunga Ashbourne Aldinga Second Valley Milang Delamere Strathalbyn Meadows Kangarilla Macclesfield Langhorne Creek

