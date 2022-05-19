news, local-news,

In celebration of National Volunteer Week, SA Water has encoraged locals to get hands on at our local reservoir reserve. They run a volunteer program at the Myponga Reservoir Reserve, where interested locals can care for the reserve. Volunteers work with SA Water to care for the reserve, through a range of activities including habitat improvement, weed control, revegetation and biodiversity monitoring. Glen Frost, who had completed more than 45 hours of volunteering at South Australia's reservoir reserves, said the program's breadth and flexibility were two reasons he decided to join. "The peace and tranquillity that comes with being surrounded by native trees, animals and the reservoir's calm water, is the icing on the cake when you know you're giving back to the community and nature," he said. "I was inspired by having the opportunity to help preserve these special spaces, to ensure everyone can enjoy them for many years to come, and the knowledge and understanding I've gained so far about water quality and our natural environment is invaluable. "You also build an appreciation for how these working reservoirs are operated and nurtured, to protect their delicate ecosystems which hold species unique to South Australia and our history. "One of my favourite activities has been stocking the reservoirs with native fish, such as Murray Cod and Silver Perch, together with SA Water's rangers and other volunteers, and it's refreshing to work alongside likeminded people for a common purpose." SA Water's General Manager of Strategy, Engagement and Innovation Sandra Ricci said this year's theme for National Volunteer Week - Better Together - champions the spirit of volunteering. "Our volunteering program is about bringing people together to foster a healthy and sustainable environment, and I'd encourage anyone interested to sign up and play an active part in caring for your reservoir reserves," she said. "Preserving the natural environment and unique flora and fauna at the reserves remains vital, as more people enjoy these spaces for a range of activities." Upcoming volunteer opportunities at Myponga Reservoir Reserve include bird surveying on Wednesday, June 15, and seedling care on Tuesday, June 28. Visit reservoirs.sa.gov.au for more information and to register your interest to become a volunteer.

