Warning to avoid wild mushrooms

Food-fanatics and avid adventures are being warned not to pick and eat wild mushrooms. As winter and the wet weather sets in, more poison wild mushrooms are popping up around the state. The Department for Health and Wellbeing's Scientific Services Branch Director Dr David Simon said some wild mushrooms might look tempting and perfectly safe, but ingesting them can cause serious illness or even death. "Symptoms of mushroom poisoning include violent stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, which can take several hours to appear and last up to three days," he said. He also explained the death-cap mushroom can have delayed onset of symptoms and cause life-threatening liver damage. "The risks are high for people foraging in the bush, but the danger doesn't stop at your front gate, and mushrooms that pop up in lawns and garden beds enriched with mulch, compost and straw can be just as unsafe," he said. "Mushrooms commonly grow and thrive in wet weather conditions, and we usually see a surge in calls made by South Australians to the Poisons Information Centre coinciding with this time of year. "Each year, around two-thirds of calls made to the hotline about mushroom poisonings involve children less than five years-of-age." Senior Botanist-Mycologist for the Botanic Gardens and State Herbarium of South Australia Dr Teresa Lebel said poison mushrooms can look like regular mushrooms you can buy at a supermarket. "People should only eat mushrooms purchased from a reliable greengrocer or supermarket, as there is no simple way to tell if a mushroom is safe to eat or not, and even experts can have difficulty identifying certain species from each other," she said. "In addition to the death cap, there are other wild mushrooms in Australian gardens, parks and bushland that have caused fatalities or can make you seriously ill, including species of Cortinarius, Galerina, and Lepiota, sometimes mistaken for field mushrooms or other non-toxic species. Or the ghost mushroom which is commonly mistaken for oyster mushrooms." If you suspect you or someone you know has eaten a wild mushroom, do not wait for symptoms to appear. Contact the Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 26 for advice and always call triple zero (000) in an emergency. If you suspect your pet has eaten wild mushrooms, seek veterinary attention immediately.

