Registered medical officers start with Southern Fleurieu Health Service

Five registered medical officers took part in orientation to the Southern Fleurieu Health Service this week. The RMOs they will spend the next three months in the emergency and general medical wards of the hospital at Victor Harbor. Their orientation included meeting medical, nursing and allied health staff as well as a welcome to the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network (BHFLHN). The network will be supporting the five trainee doctors during their three-month placement. Medical Services executive director, associate professor Sharon Morton welcomed the doctors. She invited them to stay in the region and make the most of supported career opportunities available in the network, including speciality training. Three of the Doctors were medical students at Flinders University, where they had all undertaken part of their medical degree training in rural SA or NT. This includes Michael Dunne, who spent the third year of his medical degree learning clinical medicine in Middleton. Recognising the importance of providing training opportunities and keeping medical graduates in rural regions, the BHFLHN is expanding training opportunities in 2023. This as they move towards an exciting initiative in 2024 where new medical graduates can undertake all their training without leaving the region. The Medical Training Model will offer new medical graduates supported education and training aimed at meeting the requirements of the training program and the needs of local rural communities of the Barossa and Hills Fleurieu region. It's hoped that future cohorts could train on Kangaroo Island. Dr Peter Stuart has been recently appointed to the director of clinical training, where he will work with local clinicians and new graduates to create supported educational and training opportunities within the region. This program will see the development of a medical workforce trained within and for the local community. Dr Peter Stuart brings many years of skill and experience in education and training to the position, and the network is very excited to have him working with the team to develop this new training program for the region. The BHFLHN has a focus on whole of rural health workforce development and are working with colleagues in nursing, allied health and Aboriginal health to continue to build opportunities to support new health graduates into the region.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/023802eb-ccae-4bf0-b2c4-9d89ddfdb80c.jpg/r0_468_1415_1267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Registered medical officers start with Southern Fleurieu Health Service