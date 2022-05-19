news, local-news, penguins, Save Granite Island's Penguins, Stephen Hedges, Granite Island

Up to 20 dead penguins have washed up on the shores of Fleurieu Peninsula beaches since mid April; with the cause being narrowed down through ongoing investigations. There has been a regional outcry as to the graphic and morbid nature of how the birds' bodies appeared after they perished and washed ashore. Currently an investigation is being held by the Department of Environmental and Water (DEW). As of Thursday, May 19, there may be a lead on the cause of the deaths. Read: Registered medical officers start with Southern Fleurieu Health Service Founding member of Save Granite Island's Penguins group and Flinders University Physical Sciences professional, Stephen Hedges said recent findings would hopefully give the investigation some much needed answers. "A lot of the public are asking questions as to what happened to these penguins," Mr Hedges said. "The head of the DEW told me on Thursday, May 19, that at the moment it appears the carcasses didn't have a specific disease that matched all the birds. "They are having to move on to other factors. "Food, as the birds were underweight and things like parasites are now being looked at." Mr Hedges said he would normally find or be called to collect one or two dead penguins on beaches per month, but the April spike was very unusual. "These birds are usually spread from Goolwa to Waitpinga," he said. "This is normal with factors such as: food supply, water conditions, climate change, predators, human disturbance, boats and as simple as a short life span of seven to eight years in the wild. "Mid April we started to get one, then two and sometimes three a day. This continued for over a week and we collected over 20 dead birds by the end of the month. "It was also unusual that the majority were in one 300 metre stretch of beach. This seems to match some very high tides and strong currents at that time. "The birds were both young and old, in different states of decomposition, but most were also underweight. "Research has shown that the number of birds that are washed up on beaches are only a small percentage of those that die out at sea. "We have collected nearly all the birds and they have been kept at the local DEW office." Read: Warning to avoid wild mushrooms If you encounter a penguin that has died or stumble upon a few of the cheeky little birds around the region, Mr Hedges has some advice on what to do and who to contact. "If you find a penguin washed up please contact National Parks and you can take it in or at least report the details of where, when and a photo is great," he aid. "The number of dead penguins was unusually high and seemed to have had an effect on more birds than we have on Granite Island. (Last island census 20). "Our local birds live with a high level of disturbance on Granite Island which influences their health, general condition and ability to cope with stressful conditions. "The colony will also take a long time to recover from the fox attacks that took so many breeding birds. "I would like to commend the fox proof gates that have been built on the new causeway. "Remember to always move slowly and stay at least five metres from birds and don't block their path home. "Do not shine white lights, especially flashes which will blind them, Please be as quiet as possible and no dogs! "It is obviously going to take a big effort to save our Granite Island penguins."

