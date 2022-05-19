news, local-news, Business Victor Harbor, Crown Hotel, Ninos, networking
Community members looking to expand their network and share ideas with like-minded business people headed to the Crown Hotel on Thursday, May 19 for the Business Victor Harbor event.
/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/f5d27551-457d-4fb6-bef1-21b15797c6fb.jpg/r10_385_4022_2652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg
The Business Victor Harbor meet has been held at the Crown Hotel
Community members looking to expand their network and share ideas with like-minded business people headed to the Crown Hotel on Thursday, May 19 for the Business Victor Harbor event.
All photos by Matt Welch.
+11