news, local-news, Business Victor Harbor, Crown Hotel, Ninos, networking

Community members looking to expand their network and share ideas with like-minded business people headed to the Crown Hotel on Thursday, May 19 for the Business Victor Harbor event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/f5d27551-457d-4fb6-bef1-21b15797c6fb.jpg/r10_385_4022_2652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg