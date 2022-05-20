news, local-news, SCOTS volunteers celebrate 30 years of service to the community

A community organisation that has made a difference in thousands of Fleurieu Peninsula residents lives has just celebrated 30 years of service. The Southern Communities Transport Scheme (SCOTS) began in 1992 to assist transport disadvantaged people in the region. SCOTS provides two main services to the community, they are: To celebrate the Schemes 30th birthday, more than 65 past and present volunteers gathered at the Victor Harbor Recreation Centre for a barbeque on Sunday, May 15. The initiative of the City of Victor Harbor and Alexandrina Council, relies on volunteer drivers and attendants to provide the essential services. City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Dr Moira Jenkins, presented milestone awards to volunteers who had contributed five, ten and fifteen years of service. "SCOTS is a highly valued service on the Fleurieu Peninsula, as it connects some of our most vulnerable community members with the essential services they need," she said. "For many people in our community, the Medi Ride service is the only way they can get to appointments and surgeries." "The Scheme would not be possible without the generosity of volunteers, who humbly give their time towards helping others. "We can't thank these volunteers enough for their service." Des Schirmer, who had volunteered with SCOTS for 22 years was presented with a special hamper by Dr Jenkins. If you are interested in volunteering with SCOTS, you can contact the City of Victor Harbor on 8551 0500 or localgov@victor.sa.gov.au. All drivers are subject to police clearance, driving assessments and medical checks as part of their application process. For more information about SCOTS, visit www.victor.sa.gov.au/transport

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/f92bf2d6-73f8-4a1e-bac5-518fed89a6db.jpg/r0_119_3096_1868_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg