Discover what's on around the region

LIBRARY SPROUTS Yankalilla Library Sprouts at Rapid Bay Friday, May 27, Rapid Bay Primary School, 9.30am-10.30am. Read books, sing along and engage in different activities each week that promote early literacy development, socialising, science discovery, maths, creativity and fun! Bookings essential at Yankalilla Library 8558 2043 library@yankalilla.sa.gov.au FRUITY FRIDAY Fleurieu Pride Friday, May 27, Warringa Room, Anchorage Hotel, Victor Harbor, from 4pm, Join Fleurieu Pride for a casual catch up. All LGBTIQ+ people are welcome to drop in. FARM GATE V/Harbor Farmers Market Saturday, May 28, Grosvenor Gardens, from 8am, locally produced gourmet pies, tempting dips and chutneys, locally caught fish and seafood, organic vegetables, seasonal fruit, the regions honey, mushrooms, fresh flowers, breads and biscuits. ART EXHIBITION Heritage Fleurieu Coast Festival Saturday, May 28, 11am-3pm, Yankalilla Hall, see the work of Ngarrindjeri Narangga artist Cedric Varco. Billy tea and damper scones available for purchase. HISTORY MONTH Souvenirs Through the Years Saturday May 28, Sunday May 29, at the Back Shed 92 Main St, Yankalilla. A display of souvenirs and memorabilia of the local area, including photos, postcards, books and tourist souvenirs. NUNGA SCREEN National Reconciliation Week Tuesday, May 31, Victa Cinema, 2pm and 7pm, a free celebration of First Nations' film and culture during National Reconciliation, bookings essential at https://www.countryarts.org.au/.../venue/victa-cinema/ or the cinema BOOK SALE Alexandrina Library Services Thursday, June 2, Goolwa Library 10am-4pm. Pre-loved library items for sale, no book over 50 cents. MARKET TIME Victor Harbor Artisan Markets Saturday, June 11, Railway Tce, Victor Harbor, from 10am, wander around more than 50 artisan stalls, fill your tummy with food and beverage trucks, plus live music. YOUNG MAKERS Kids Craft Market Saturday, June 11, SHAA KOO TUH REE, Railway Tce Victor Harbor, from 10am, enjoy the Kids Craft Market free face painting, come and check out these up and coming little artisans. EVENT LISTING What's On Send event details to sophie.conlon@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12pm, Fridays.

Discover what's on around the region