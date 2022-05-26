Discover what's on around the region

  1. Home
LIBRARY SPROUTS

Yankalilla Library Sprouts at Rapid Bay

Friday, May 27, Rapid Bay Primary School, 9.30am-10.30am. Read books, sing along and engage in different activities each week that promote early literacy development, socialising, science discovery, maths, creativity and fun! Bookings essential at Yankalilla Library 8558 2043 library@yankalilla.sa.gov.au

FRUITY FRIDAY

Fleurieu Pride

Friday, May 27, Warringa Room, Anchorage Hotel, Victor Harbor, from 4pm, Join Fleurieu Pride for a casual catch up. All LGBTIQ+ people are welcome to drop in.

FARM GATE

V/Harbor Farmers Market

Saturday, May 28, Grosvenor Gardens, from 8am, locally produced gourmet pies, tempting dips and chutneys, locally caught fish and seafood, organic vegetables, seasonal fruit, the regions honey, mushrooms, fresh flowers, breads and biscuits.

ART EXHIBITION

Heritage Fleurieu Coast Festival

Saturday, May 28, 11am-3pm, Yankalilla Hall, see the work of Ngarrindjeri Narangga artist Cedric Varco. Billy tea and damper scones available for purchase.

HISTORY MONTH

Souvenirs Through the Years

Saturday May 28, Sunday May 29, at the Back Shed 92 Main St, Yankalilla. A display of souvenirs and memorabilia of the local area, including photos, postcards, books and tourist souvenirs.

NUNGA SCREEN

National Reconciliation Week

Tuesday, May 31, Victa Cinema, 2pm and 7pm, a free celebration of First Nations' film and culture during National Reconciliation, bookings essential at https://www.countryarts.org.au/.../venue/victa-cinema/ or the cinema

BOOK SALE

Alexandrina Library Services

Thursday, June 2, Goolwa Library 10am-4pm. Pre-loved library items for sale, no book over 50 cents.

MARKET TIME

Victor Harbor Artisan Markets

Saturday, June 11, Railway Tce, Victor Harbor, from 10am, wander around more than 50 artisan stalls, fill your tummy with food and beverage trucks, plus live music.

YOUNG MAKERS

Kids Craft Market

Saturday, June 11, SHAA KOO TUH REE, Railway Tce Victor Harbor, from 10am, enjoy the Kids Craft Market free face painting, come and check out these up and coming little artisans.

EVENT LISTING

What's On

