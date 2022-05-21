community, Back to School program, Inman Valley Quilters, Fleurieu Community Foundation

The Inman Valley Quilters are an engaged and interested local group that have helped give back to the future of the community. Recently they raised funds through a quilting focused raffle and $1,100 of the funds raised were donated to the Fleurieu Community Foundation for their Back to School program. The $1,100 donated by the Inman Valley Quilters will be used for a match funding grant through the Sidney Myer Foundation and will consequently be converted into 44 additional $50 vouchers for distribution to the most vulnerable young people in our community. The Fleurieu Community Foundation believes that education is a fundamental right and that a quality education should be accessible, irrespective of your personal circumstances, or where you live. However, increasingly many families on the Fleurieu struggle to provide the basics for their children in any new school year. The Back to School vouchers provide immediate financial relief to families in need, particularly those affected by the long term impact of drought, episodic natural disasters and climate change. The impact of the vouchers is far more than just monetary: the items that these vouchers can be redeemed for reduce stigma for children living in economic disadvantage. The Back to School program is a practical, positive program that makes a real difference in the lives of children The Fleurieu Community Foundation regularly receive letters, cards and short messages from students and their families thanking us for the vouchers and sharing the impact that they have had.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/152d498e-50b1-4ee1-925e-7475eab21683_rotated_270.jpg/r0_682_2779_2252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg