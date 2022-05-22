community, John Shanahan, John Clements, Jodi Lee Foundation, walking, Bowel Cancer, Jodi Lee, Normanville, Port Vincent

The Jodi Lee Foundation was established in honour of Jodi Lee, who lost her battle with Bowel Cancer over 10 years ago at age 42. The foundation's mission is to empower people to take active steps to prevent Bowel Cancer and live healthy lives. The foundation does this through a number of national initiatives that encourage Australians to screen regularly, know their family history, act quickly on symptoms and maintain a healthy lifestyle. They run events and awareness campaigns to educate people about Bowel Cancer prevention and the importance of early detection. One of these events is the Annual Trek which has been held in various locations around South Australia over the last 10 years. On Friday 13 and Saturday May 14, Normanville locals, John Shanahan and John Clements as part of a team called the Johnny Walkers, took part in the 74 km trek. It was part of the 'Walk The Yorke' Track around the Southern Yorke Peninsula. Day one took over 100 participants from Rogues Point to Port Vincent and day two saw around 180 people Trek from Port Moorowie to Edithburgh. "The trek was hard work, good fun, quite challenging but enjoyable," John said "It was also heart warming to meet people involved with the foundation and walk with a variety of different people over the Trek and especially, to hear their stories and reasons for being involved." Quite a few people are regulars with John Clements doing his 11th Trek this year. Louise Clements and Fiona Shanahan helped with event logistics, food and water for the walkers and at aid stations along the way. The Johnny Walkers raised over $4600 in the lead up to this Trek and the Foundation raised nearly $140,000 over the duration, funds that will be valuable in the foundation's endeavours. Many thanks to the local people who donated to this very worthwhile cause, in particular, the Yankalilla and Districts Lions Club and the Yankalilla Community Opportunity Shop. If you are interested in finding out more about the Jodi Lee Foundation check out the website at: http://www.jodileefoundation.org.au/ or contact John Clements: johnnyclements@bigpond.com or on 0407 606 273

