GALLERY | Polling day in Mayo

Residents in Mayo have been doing their democratic duty and getting down to the polls this morning.
Federal election day 2022 dawned fine and clear, with an early turn out to vote before enjoying their Saturday morning.
The candidates for Mayo are:
- Marisa Bell, Australian Labor Party (South Australian Branch)
- Padma Chaplin, Animal Justice Party
- Jacob Van Raalte, Liberal Democratic Party
- Rebekha Sharkie, Centre Alliance
- Greg Elliot, Australian Greens
- Allison Bluck, Liberal Party of Australia (S.A. Division)
- Samantha McGrail, United Australia Party
- Tonya Scott, Pauline Hanson's One Nation
- Mark Neugebauer, Australian Federation Party
The seat of Mayo covers the Fleurieu Peninsula, Kangaroo Island and Adelaide Hills.
Read more: Who's Who in the Mayo race
Were you out and about at the polls ? Did you snap a picture you'd like to share? Send in your photos to editor@victorharbortimes.com.au
Polling booths around the nation will be open till 6pm this evening, make sure you get down to your nearest one and make your vote count in the 2022 Federal Election.