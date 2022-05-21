news, local-news, GALLERY | Polling day in Mayo, Election 2022

Residents in Mayo have been doing their democratic duty and getting down to the polls this morning. Federal election day 2022 dawned fine and clear, with an early turn out to vote before enjoying their Saturday morning. The candidates for Mayo are: The seat of Mayo covers the Fleurieu Peninsula, Kangaroo Island and Adelaide Hills. Read more: Who's Who in the Mayo race Were you out and about at the polls ? Did you snap a picture you'd like to share? Send in your photos to editor@victorharbortimes.com.au Polling booths around the nation will be open till 6pm this evening, make sure you get down to your nearest one and make your vote count in the 2022 Federal Election.

