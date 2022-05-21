Two men injured in Goolwa boating accident

news, local-news,

Two local men have been injured in a boating accident on the River Murray in Goolwa. A 69-year-old from Middleton and 59-year-old from Strathalbyn were seriously injured when the speed boat they were in flipped and sank. Just after 1pm, Saturday May 21, police and paramedics were called to Riverside Drive, Goolwa. Other boat users on the river rescued the men and took them ashore to wait for emergency services. The 69-year-old was airlifted to Flinders Medical Centre (FMC) in a serious condition, the 59-year-old was also taken to the FMC. Investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/ed76b548-89cb-471b-b2eb-f1b788b3cd58.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg